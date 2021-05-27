Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Britney Spears and . . . Shakespeare Theatre? Built on an unlikely coupling, a musical with her songs might be bound for Broadway.

By Peter Marks
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounting on the results being “Lucky” rather than “Toxic,” Broadway producers and the Shakespeare Theatre Company have joined forces for the world premiere this fall of an unlikely show: “Once Upon a One More Time,” a fractured fairy-tale musical built around the songbook of Britney Spears. Yes, Washington’s leading, Tony-winning...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Strathairn
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Lauren Gunderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Broadway Musical#Musical Theatre#Broadway Theatre#Classic Theatre#Classic Rock#774 Seat Theater#Matilda#The Michael R Klein#Jewish#Stc#Keone Madrid#Broadway Producers#Broadway Intentions#American Theater#Classic Stories#Classical Stories#Hamlet#Modern Audiences#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
Billboard

How Lin-Manuel Miranda Adapted 'In The Heights' For Cinema — And a New Era

In the Heights was born in the winter of 1999 in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s dorm room at Wesleyan University, inspired by what simply wasn’t there. “It was, in many ways, an attempt to write what I saw was missing, both in terms of representation and in terms of stories about [Latinos] in popular culture,” he says.
MusicA.V. Club

Meredith Scardino and Renée Elise Goldsberry on crafting Girls5eva's catchy original songs

Every single Girls5eva song is a bop. The first season of this Peacock musical comedy dropped in its entirety on May 6. It features multiple original tracks that successfully adhere to the show’s surreal comedic vibe, captured in groovy beats and quirky lyrics. The show centers on four members of Girls5eva, a pop band with a one-hit wonder in the early aughts. Two decades later, they reconnect for an opportunity to reinvigorate their musical career. Series creator Meredith Scardino, whose work includes The Colbert Report and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, tells The A.V. Club she was interested in writing about women in her age group, and she spent time thinking about the most intriguing setting to tell stories about female friendships. “I noticed how girl groups were reuniting. I saw the Spice Girls were doing a tour without Posh, and it occurred to me that I grew up in a time when there were all these other boy and girl bands who were a blip for a second and then they were gone,” Scardino says. With Girls5eva, she was excited to explore the possibilities of this band getting another chance at being relevant.
Musicharrisondaily.com

Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MoviesBroadway.com

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Aisha Jawando in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" After previously announcing a West End return for June, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is now scheduled to resume performances on July 28. The production began performances on March 21, 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre, prior to shutting down due to the coronavirus crisis.
PetsKTLO

Gloria Estefan, Sheryl Crow among stars who will appear on Broadway Barks this Sunday

Spending Sunday night with some of your favorite singers and some adorable, adoptable pets? Priceless. Gloria Estefan and Sheryl Crow are among the many entertainers who will be participating in this year’s annual Broadway Barks fundraiser, streaming Sunday night on YouTube at 7 p.m. The event, hosted by co-founder and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, will raise awareness of pet adoption by highlighting adoptable animals from shelters across America.
Theater & Danceheymix.com

Britney Spears-soundtracked musical about fairytale princess, Once Upon A One More Time, set to hit the stage

The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring the music of Britney Spears, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.” The musical, directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere. Once Upon A One More Time centers around the tale of a women’s book club made up of classic Disney princesses such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and more who all experience a feminist awakening after a fairy godmother shows up with a couple copies of Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique.
Performing ArtsBroadway.com

Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time to Premiere at D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company

This news has us dancing 'til the world ends! The delayed world premiere of the new Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time is happening this year at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company. It will have a limited run beginning November 29, 2021 through January 2, 2022. The musical was originally announced to premiere at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19. Casting for the D.C. production will be announced soon.
MusicRefinery29

Pink Regrets That She Didn’t Do More For Britney Spears

While the public and media has been reflecting on how they played a part in failing Britney Spears, so have many of her celebrity peers who went through similar experiences. ongoing conservatorship battle. "I love Britney, and here's the thing about all of us voyeurs—none of us know whats going...
Celebritieskion546.com

Tony Awards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway. September 26, 2021 – The 74th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled to take place. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. June 9, 2019 – The 73rd Annual...
MoviesPosted by
Page Six

The 2020 Tony Awards will air in September on Paramount+

More than a year after they were postponed due the pandemic, the 2020 Tony Awards will finally air on Sept. 26. But, in a bit of a blow to the theater industry’s visibility, for the first time ever the Radio City Music Hall award show celebrating the best of Broadway will air mostly on the streaming platform Paramount+.
MoviesPosted by
KIIK 104.9

Cher Reveals Official Biopic Is Under Production

Cher marked her 75th birthday by revealing that an official movie about her life and career is now under production. The award-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress said in a tweet that the biopic will be written by Eric Roth, known for authoring Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born and many other movies.
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Broadway Premiere of Pass Over to Reunite Full Original Cast & Begin Performances in August

Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood in the Lincoln Center Theater production of "Pass Over" Dates and casting have been announced for Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, which, as previously reported, is set to make its Broadway debut. Directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor (Heroes of the Fourth Turning), Pass Over will reopen Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre and reunite the full original cast for a limited engagement from August 4 through October 10. Opening night is scheduled for September 12. This marks the Broadway debut of both Nwandu and Taymor.
MusicPosted by
97ZOK

Britney Spears Musical Set to Kick Off This Fall

Britney Spears is one step closer to Broadway! Well, her music is, anyway... Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical set to the Princess of Pop's catalog of hits, is set to debut this fall. The show will finally raise its curtain at Shakespeare Theatre Company, based in Washington D.C., following a number of delays and setbacks.
MoviesElite Daily

The Cruella Soundtrack Is Just As Dark And Punk-Rock As The Movie

A movie as dark and twisted as Cruella of course had to have an equally badass soundtrack to go along with it. Throughout the film, fans heard so many classic hits, from “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “One Way or Another” by Blondie, to "Stone Cold Crazy" by Queen and "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash. Florence + The Machine also recorded an original song for the movie called “Call Me Cruella” that serves as the titular villain’s theme song. If you haven’t listened to it already, check out the Cruella movie soundtrack, because it’s stacked with all your favorite artists.