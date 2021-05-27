IDC: 2021 Smartphone Market Growth to Reach Highest Level Since 2015
Following back-to-back quarters of growth in the global smartphone market, International Data Corporation raised its near-term outlook for the sector. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, shipments of smartphones are forecast to reach 1.38 billion units in 2021, an increase of 7.7% over 2020. This trend is expected to continue into 2022, when year-over-year growth will be 3.8%, with shipments totaling 1.43 billion.www.monitordaily.com