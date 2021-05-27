Cancel
CIT Northbridge Credit Names Ping Business Development Leader in Southeast

monitordaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management, named Todd Ping a managing director for business development activities across the southeastern United States. Based in Atlanta, Ping will be responsible for sourcing new asset-based loan opportunities from $15 million to $150 million with business borrowers across a range of credit profiles. His appointment represents an expansion by CIT Northbridge Credit into the Southeast, where it has not previously had a business development presence.

#Business Opportunities#Cit#Business Management#Corporate Development#Senior Management#Cit Asset Management#Renasant Bank#Regions Bank#Ge Capital#Industries#Asset Based Loans#Financial Solutions#Mid Market Companies#Credit Profiles#Business Borrowers#Atlanta
