CIT Northbridge Credit Names Ping Business Development Leader in Southeast

Primary focus of the position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to grow shareholder and stakeholder value. Cape Town, South Africa – John Lomberg has joined ROTOCON as market and business development director, effective from 14 June 2021. The primary focus of the new position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to contribute towards revenue growth, increase in brand value, and identify new printing solution opportunities in South Africa and Sub-Saharan.