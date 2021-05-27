CIT Northbridge Credit Names Ping Business Development Leader in Southeast
CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management, named Todd Ping a managing director for business development activities across the southeastern United States. Based in Atlanta, Ping will be responsible for sourcing new asset-based loan opportunities from $15 million to $150 million with business borrowers across a range of credit profiles. His appointment represents an expansion by CIT Northbridge Credit into the Southeast, where it has not previously had a business development presence.www.monitordaily.com