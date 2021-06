According to a survey from Cleveland Clinic and Parade magazine, nearly half of Americans said they’ve experienced changes in physical and mental health during the pandemic. “While the majority of Americans are doing well in terms of their health, there’s still room for improvement and some of the things we should focus on are mental health, sleep, diet, physical activity -- the cornerstones of preventive health,” said Dr. Neha Vyas, a primary care physician with Cleveland Clinic.