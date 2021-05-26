The Folk Brothers for May 26th, 2021: Transatlantic Hurdy Gurdy mania

The Hurdy Gurdy features prominently in European folk music, but it has also worked its way across the big pond. Today's show features hurdy gurdy-rich tracks from Spain (Milladoiro), France (Gilles Chabenat), as well as one with a Davis connection: from the late Ethan James, who was once a member of 60's psychedelic band Blue Cheer. Also on today's show, new music from John Spillane, The Felice Brothers, Watchhouse, John R Miller, and Eddie Berman. And more!