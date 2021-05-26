Cancel
Davis, CA

The Folk Brothers for May 26th, 2021: Transatlantic Hurdy Gurdy mania

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hurdy Gurdy features prominently in European folk music, but it has also worked its way across the big pond. Today's show features hurdy gurdy-rich tracks from Spain (Milladoiro), France (Gilles Chabenat), as well as one with a Davis connection: from the late Ethan James, who was once a member of 60's psychedelic band Blue Cheer. Also on today's show, new music from John Spillane, The Felice Brothers, Watchhouse, John R Miller, and Eddie Berman. And more!

