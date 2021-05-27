Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Plastic waste has some economic benefit for developing countries

By Washington State University
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, wealthy nations have transported plastic trash, and the environmental problems that go with it, to poorer countries, but researchers have found a potential bright side to this seemingly unequal trade: plastic waste may provide an economic boon for the lower-income countries. In a study published in the Journal...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Plastics#Recycled Plastic#Domestic Waste#Developed Countries#Reducing Benefits#Economic Research#Utah State University#Wsu Ph D#The United Nations#The World Bank#Usu#Plastic Waste Imports#Economic Benefits#Economic Development#Poorer Countries#Economic Measures#High Income Countries#European Countries#Lower Income Countries#Fossil Fuel Chemicals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Environmentslashdot.org

Twenty Firms Produce 55% of World's Plastic Waste, Report Reveals

This is basic, taking responsibility for one's actions. Most of us learned by kindergarten, if you make a mess, you clean it up. The owners of these companies should pay to clean up their mess. No, it's not up to individuals. We were all fine using recyclables and biodegradable packaging before these big companies forced plastics on us. We were told recycling would fix things, but most plastics are not actually recyclable, and just get tossed into the waste stream, whatever the end user's intentions.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Infographic: How Much Single-Use Plastic Waste Do Countries Generate?

The Plastic Waste Makers Index, published by Moderoo, has found that 20 companies are responsible for producing more than half the planet's single-use plastic waste. For the very first time, it analyzed about 1,000 factories, finding that petrochemical firms are the worst offenders. ExxonMobil is the biggest single-use plastic waste contributor with 5.9 million tonnes generated in 2019, followed by Dow and Sinopec with over five million tonnes each.
Environmentstatista.com

The World's Biggest Single-Use Plastic Waste Producers

Published by The Mindaroo Foundation, The Plastic Waste Makers Index analyzed 1,000 factories to determine the companies producing the most single-use plastic waste. The research found that 20 companies were responsible for generating 55 percent of all single-use plastic waste in 2019. The main offenders are petrochemical giants who produce...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How rivals can work together to stop plastic waste

Tackling problems like the climate will require system-wide changes and new collaborations. While rivals often don't collaborate, their efforts on plastics could speed key changes to benefit both the planet and companies' bottom lines. Rivals – traditionally - tend not to work together. This approach can help companies stay distinct...
EnvironmentGizmodo

Just 100 Companies Create 90% of Plastic Waste

Plastic producers have tried to make us think that individuals can solve pollution by improving our recycling and shopping habits. A new study makes it clear why that’s their tactic. Just 20 companies are responsible for more than half of the world’s trashed single-use plastic. The Plastic Waste Makers Index,...
Environmentnowthisnews.com

U.S. Remains Major Polluter of Plastics & Hazardous Waste

For the first time ever, international shipments of plastic waste came under global control this year. That’s because disposable plastic — a major pollutant of the world’s waters and atmosphere, fodder for incinerators, occupier of overflowing landfills, and material for costly recycling — was added to the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.
AdvocacyTravel Weekly

Sustainable initiatives ‘also reap economic benefits’

Starting sustainable initiatives can reap economic rewards, as well as benefiting the environment and society, an Aito event heard. Delegates at the Aito Climate Crisis Think Tank’s webinar on Thursday heard how responsible and charitable efforts can engage consumers and staff – and boost business. Clive Stacey, managing director of...
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

China biggest generator of plastic waste globally: Study

Beijing [China], May 23 (ANI): China is the biggest generator of plastic waste as it generated about 18kg (40lbs) of plastic waste per person during the year 2019, according to an Australian study. The Plastic Waste Makers Index published on Tuesday, led by the Perth-based Minderoo Foundation, said just 20...
EnvironmentNew York Post

US and China lead globe in single-use plastic waste generation

Fossil fuel companies based in the US are driving the world’s plastic pollution crisis, according to a damning new report on the single-use plastics industry. Top research institutions contributed to the study assembled by Australian watchdog group Minderoo Foundation, which puts blame on fossil-fuel companies such as ExxonMobil and Dow, as well as China’s Sinopec, for contributing 16% of the world’s single-use plastic waste — nearly all of which ends up in the air, earth or water.
Environmentinterplasinsights.com

PlasticsEurope condemns the illegal trade of plastic waste

PlasticsEurope has condemned the illegal dumping of plastic waste and called for stricter enforcement of the controls on its shipment. The European plastics manufacturers trade organisation described the act as ‘distressing’, particularly for countries that lack appropriate waste enforcement capacities and suitable infrastructure to prevent the trade of illegal waste. PlasticsEurope continues to work collaboratively with enforcement authorities to tackle this issue.
Environmentnaked capitalism

Waste Watch: Turkey Bans Plastic Waste Imports

By Jerri-Lynn Scofield, who has worked as a securities lawyer and a derivatives trader. She is currently writing a book about textile artisans. Turkey on Tuesday moved to ban most plastic waste imports. The move follows BBC and Greenpeace investigation that showed British recycling dumped or left to be burnt...
Industrycms-lawnow.com

Sustainable taxonomy in the maritime sector: publication of a study establishing criteria for the concept of “sustainable economic activity”

As part of the objectives of the European Green Deal, the European Union has adopted the Taxonomy Regulation encouraging climate-compatible investments. The European Commission has published a study to determine the criteria to be taken into account in the maritime sector. In accordance with the European Union's ecological objectives, defined...
Public Healthproject-syndicate.org

Global Health Governance from the Grassroots

OXFORD – The World Health Assembly met last week amid a slew of proposals – most recently from the United Nations Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response – to create stronger, enforceable global rules for tackling future infectious disease outbreaks. A new global pandemic treaty, more robust and independent international institutions, and an international pandemic financing facility are all in the mix. But a bottom-up strategy might work better.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Plastic waste in the sea mainly drifts near the coast

The pollution of the world's oceans with plastic waste is one of the major environmental problems of our time. However, very little is known about how much plastic is distributed globally in the ocean. Models based on ocean currents have so far suggested that the plastic mainly collects in large ocean gyres. Now, researchers at the University of Bern have calculated the distribution of plastic waste on a global scale while taking into account the fact that plastic can get beached. In their study, which has just been published in the "Environmental Research Letters" scientific journal, they come to the conclusion that most of the plastic does not end up in the open sea. Far more of it than previously thought remains near the coast or ends up on beaches. "In all the scenarios we've calculated," says Victor Onink, the study's lead author, "about 80 percent of floating plastic waste drifts no more than 10 kilometers from the coast five years after it entered the ocean."