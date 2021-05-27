The Role of a Life Coach in Times of Transition (Parenting Adult Children)
This episode is a conversation with Coach Sharon Wilson of Milestones about the role of a Life Coach. Do you need a Life Coach? It is essential during a time of transition to focus. As adults, it is time to make the transition from an impulsive thinker to a deliberate thinker. Deliberate thinking is a choice that will develop focus and mental toughness. This process will impact our performance and increase productivity as we develop mental toughness and purposefully focused thinking. Deliberate thinking or focused thinking will help you during a time of transition. She and I share an insightful dialogue on transitioning in life and raising children. The conversation ultimately translates into the importance of –finding your purpose. We comfortably converse about:www.wishtv.com