Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

'Helgoland' Offers A New Way To Understand The World, And Our Place In It

By Adam Frank
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you read these words the world around you seems pretty solid, pretty stable: The device you're using seems to exist on its own, with its own properties of shape and weight and color. So does the chair you're sitting in, the table your coffee cup is resting on and the coffee cup itself.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Smolin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#World#Quantum Superposition#Quantum Computers#Theoretical Physics#Real Science#Cat#Helgoland#Buddhist#University Of Rochester#Called Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Weirdness#Well Known Physicists#Alien Worlds#Earth#Interactions#Works#Radical Possibilities#Particles#Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
EnvironmentPhys.org

World needs 'new mindset for our survival', says Goodall

Humanity needs to discover a "new mindset for our survival" as the world exits the pandemic only to face the looming dual crises of climate change and nature loss, renowned conservationist Jane Goodall said Thursday. In an interview with AFP, the world's pre-eminent primatologist said she was hopeful that COVID-19...
ScienceThrive Global

Understanding Our Universe

“Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside of you” Rumi. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. When we’re born, the Universe becomes a human being. It’s there inside us, a constant presence, through all the endless changes in our life. A spacious consciousness as large as the Universe, knowing what it is to...
Scienceeminetra.com

New research upsets our understanding of ice

When water freezes into ice, free-spirited water molecules suddenly stop moving and begin to form ice crystals with their neighbors. But ironically, scientists recently discovered that it takes a bit of heat to do so. Yes, you are reading that right: you actually need some extra heat to freeze the...
EducationEurekAlert

Transforming our understanding of deep learning

A team of UK scientists from the universities of Bath, Cambridge and UCL aims to make Deep Learning (DL) more accountable and transparent by better understanding the decision making process behind the algorithms. The team of mathematicians, statisticians and image processing experts has been awarded a five-year Programme Grant worth...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Difficulties in reconciling non-negligible differences between the local and cosmological values of the gravitational coupling in extended Brans-Dicke theories

Recent studies by Solà Peracaula, Gómez-Valent, de Cruz Pérez and Moreno-Pulido (2019,2020) have pointed out the intriguing possibility that Brans-Dicke cosmology with constant vacuum energy density (BD-$\Lambda$CDM) may be able to alleviate the $H_0$ and $\sigma_8$ tensions that are found in the framework of the concordance cosmological model (GR-$\Lambda$CDM). The fitting analyses presented in these works indicate a preference for values of the effective gravitational coupling appearing in the Friedmann equation, $G$, about $4-9\%$ larger than Newton's constant (as measured on Earth), and mildy evolving with the expansion of the universe. The signal reaches the $\sim 3.5\sigma$ c.l. when the prior on $H_0$ from SH0ES and the angular diameter distances to strong gravitationally lensed quasars measured by H0LICOW are considered, and the $\sim 3\sigma$ c.l. when only the former is included. Thus, the improvement in the description of the cosmological datasets relies on the existence of a mechanism capable of screening the modified gravity effects at those scales where deviations from standard General Relativity (GR) are highly constrained, as in the Solar System. In this paper we explore several extensions of BD-$\Lambda$CDM that can leave the cosmological evolution basically unaltered at the background and linear perturbations level, while being able to screen the Brans-Dicke effects inside the regions of interest, leading to standard GR. We search for weak-field solutions around spherical static massive objects with no internal pressure and show that, unfortunately, these mechanisms can only explain very tiny departures of the effective cosmological gravitational coupling from the one measured locally. This might hinder the ability of BD-$\Lambda$CDM to alleviate the cosmological tensions.
MinoritiesThe Verge

Imperfect offerings: inside the complex new world of trans tech

In late February, a small company called Euphoria became the day’s main character in trans Twitter circles. The company tweeted an article about their suite of apps — Clarity, Solace, and Bliss — which were designed to be companions for trans people at different points in their transition. Euphoria was announcing a new round of funding from Chelsea Clinton, the Gaingels venture investment syndicate, and other investors, expressing gratitude “for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in us to continue to build more trans tech.”
Sciencearxiv.org

State transfer with separable optical beams and variational quantum algorithms with classical light

Classical electromagnetic fields and quantum mechanics -- both obey the principle of superposition alike. This opens up many avenues for simulation of a large variety of phenomena and algorithms, which have hitherto been considered quantum mechanical. In this paper, we propose two such applications. In the first, we introduce a new class of beams, called equivalent optical beams, in parallel with equivalent states introduced in [Bharath \& Ravishankar, \href{this https URL}{Phys. Rev. A 89, 062110}]. These beams have the same information content for all practical purposes. Employing them, we show how to transfer information from one degree of freedom of classical light to another, without any need for classically entangled beams. Next, we show that quantum machine learning can be performed with OAM beams through the implementation of a quantum classifier circuit. We provide explicit protocols and experimental setups for both the applicaions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Dynamical Simulation of a Transversal Stern--Gerlach Interferometer

Originally conceived as a gedankenexperiment, an apparatus consisting of two Stern--Gerlach apparatuses joined in an inverted manner touched on the fundamental question of the reversibility of evolution in quantum mechanics. Theoretical analysis showed that uniting the two partial beams requires an extreme level of experimental control, making the proposal in its original form unrealizable in practice. In this work we revisit the above question in a numerical study concerning the possibility of partial-beam recombination in a spin-coherent manner. Using the Suzuki--Trotter numerical method of wave propagation and a configurable, approximation-free magnetic field, a simulation of a transversal Stern--Gerlach interferometer under ideal conditions is performed. The result confirms what has long been hinted at by theoretical analyses: the transversal Stern--Gerlach interferometer quantum dynamics is fundamentally irreversible even when perfect control of the associated magnetic fields and beams is assumed.
Physicsarxiv.org

Experimental Realization of Schumacher's Information Geometric Bell Inequality

Tahereh Rezaei, Shahabeddin M. Aslmarand, Robert Snyder, Behzad Khajavi, Paul M. Alsing, Michael Fanto, Doyeol (David)Ahn, Warner A. Miller. Quantum mechanics can produce correlations that are stronger than classically allowed. This stronger-than-classical correlation is the "fuel" for quantum computing. In 1991 Schumacher forwarded a beautiful geometric approach, analogous to the well-known result of Bell, to capture non-classicality of this correlation for a singlet state. He used well-established information distance defined on an ensemble of identically-prepared states. He calculated that for certain detector settings used to measure the entangled state, the resulting geometry violated a triangle inequality -- a violation that is not possible classically. This provided a novel information-based geometric Bell inequality in terms of a "covariance distance." Here we experimentally-reproduce his construction and demonstrate a definitive violation for a Bell state of two photons based on the usual spontaneous parametric down-conversion in a paired BBO crystal. The state we produced had a visibility of $V_{ad}=0.970$. We discuss generalizations to higher dimensional multipartite quantum states.
Scienceconversationswithtyler.com

David Deutsch on Multiple Worlds and Our Place in Them (Ep. 124)

Plus, the defining human attribute visible from galaxies far, far away. Tyler describes Oxford professor and theoretical physicist David Deutsch as a “maximum philosopher of freedom” with no rival. A pioneer in the field of quantum computing, Deutsch subscribes to the multiple-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics. He is also adamant that the universe (or multiverse) is not incomprehensible — believing that the multiverse and human beings within it have maximum freedom. He joined Tyler to discuss the importance of these principles for understanding the nature of reality and our place in it.
Seattle, WAparentmap.com

New Exhibit Explores How COVID-19 Has Shaped Our World

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center. Most museums exist to help us understand the past. But the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center is not quite a museum, and its exhibits are all about the present. “The Discovery Center hopes...
AstronomyEurekAlert

A new dimension in the quest to understand dark matter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- As its name suggests, dark matter -- material which makes up about 85% of the mass in the universe -- emits no light, eluding easy detection. Its properties, too, remain fairly obscure. Now, a theoretical particle physicist at the University of California, Riverside, and colleagues have published...
Sciencedailygalaxy.com

Weird World of Quantum Black Holes – “May Be Radically Different from What Einstein Predicted and Lack Event Horizons”

“According to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, nothing can escape from the gravity of a black hole once it has passed a point of no return, known as the event horizon,” explained Niayesh Afshordi, a physics and astronomy professor at Waterloo in 2020 about echoes in gravitational wave signals that hint that the event horizon of a black hole may be more complicated than scientists currently think based on research reporting the first tentative detection of these echoes, caused by a microscopic quantum “fuzz” that surrounds newly formed black holes.
ScienceEurekAlert

THOR: Driving collaboration in heavy-ion collision research

In the universe's earliest moments, particles existed in an unimaginably hot plasma, whose behaviour was governed by deeply complex webs of interaction between individual particles. Today, researchers can recreate these exotic conditions through high-energy collisions between heavy ions, whose products can tell us much about how hot, strongly-interacting matter behaves. Yet without extensive, highly coordinated collaborations between researchers across many different backgrounds, studies like this simply wouldn't be possible. This Topical Issue of EPJ A draws together a large collection of papers inspired by the theory of hot matter and relativistic heavy-ion collisions (THOR) European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Action. Running between November 2016 and April 2021, THOR has provided a way for over 300 researchers involved in heavy-ion collision analysis to freely exchange their ideas, leading to exciting new advances in the wider field of particle physics.
ScienceAPS physics

How Activity Landscapes Polarize Microswimmers without Alignment Forces

Active-particle suspensions exhibit distinct polarization-density patterns in activity landscapes, even without anisotropic particle interactions. Such polarization without alignment forces is at work in motility-induced phase separation and betrays intrinsic microscopic activity to mesoscale observers. Using stable long-term confinement of a single thermophoretic microswimmer in a dedicated force-free particle trap, we examine the polarized interfacial layer at a motility step and confirm that it does not exert pressure onto the bulk. Our observations are quantitatively explained by an analytical theory that can also guide the analysis of more complex geometries and many-body effects.
Astronomylistverse.com

Ten Astonishing New Discoveries About The Cosmos

The universe is a fascinating place – a vast cosmic void home to all kinds of strange and spellbinding things. Black holes. Neutron stars. White dwarfs. The skies are filled with these spectacular oddities. — Day in, day out, astronomers look up at the heavens hoping to catch a glimpse of some new celestial phenomenon. And, now and then, they strike it lucky, spotting an ethereal rarity peeking through the darkness of outer space. This list explores ten cosmic discoveries that are, quite literally, out of this world.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

'Bonanza' gold veins in rocks finally explained

Why did some gold prospectors strike it rich with a bonanza gold vein, while others came up empty-handed? The credit may go to nanoparticles. New research reveals that high-grade veins of gold contain clusters of gold nanoparticles, which is important because it explains how these impossibly rich aggregations of gold can form in fractures below the earth. Laboratory experiments have long found that it's impossible to dissolve enough gold in hydrothermal fluids to ultimately crystallize out to form thick, high-grade veins of the glittering stuff. Hydrothermal fluids are heated liquids, warmed by magma in the earth's crust, which carry complex stews of dissolved minerals and gases.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The First-Ever Evidence of the Multiverse

In 1964, physicists Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson were working at Bell Labs in Holmdel, New Jersey, setting up ultra-sensitive microwave receivers for radio astronomy observations. No matter what the two did, they couldn't rid the receivers of background radio noise that, puzzlingly, seemed to be coming from all directions...