Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

​Real Milli Vanilli singer John Davis has died

mixmag.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, the voice behind pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at age 66 from COVID. Fronted by Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, the German duo used Davis’ voice on their hit tracks throughout the 80s and 90s, winning them a GRAMMY Award in 1990. Milli Vanilli’s hit record ‘Girl...

mixmag.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Pop Duo#Hit Record#Real Milli Vanilli#Covid#German#The Los Angeles Times#Digital Intern#Love#Critical Acclaim#Applause#Today#Munich#Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Real Voice of Milli Vanilli Dead from COVID-19

Milli Vanilli consisted of two good-looking dudes from Munich named Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. In the U.S., their 1989 debut album titled, "Girl You Know It's True", became a mega-seller and ended up winning the duo the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1990 which was later revoked.Frank Farian, a German record producer and songwriter, put Morvan and Pilatus together. They became the faces of Milli Vanilli. But not the voices.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
Worldthemusicnetwork.com

Australian Music Centre appoints Catherine Haridy to replace John Davis as CEO

The Australian Music Centre has a new CEO following the departure of long-term leader John Davis. Haridy has worked in A&R for Warner Music and Festival Mushroom Records, as well as sitting on the boards of the Community Broadcasting Foundation, Parlour Gigs, Support Act, Music Victoria and the Association of Artist Managers. Most recently, she has been the executive director of the Association of Artist Managers.
Rock Musicnewpaper24.com

Led Zeppelin topped Best Guitar Riff of All Time forward of AC/DC, Ozzy and Deep Purple | Music | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Led Zeppelin topped Best Guitar Riff of All Time forward of AC/DC, Ozzy and Deep Purple | Music | Leisure. Led Zeppelin exploded onto the scene in 1969 with their eponymous debut album. It was swiftly adopted the identical 12 months by Led Zeppelin II. No want for fancy album titles (or, certainly, single releases) the London foursome let their music do the speaking. From the beginning, the band had negociated outstanding freedom with their document label, permitting Web page to take full management over the manufacturing facet, in addition to writing a lot of the music on the sooner albums, with Robert Plant on lyrics. However the guitarist can be considered one of many biggest musicians of all time and his artistry is being celebrated once more this week.
MusicWTGS

Singer B.J. Thomas dies of lung cancer at age 78

Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his publicist said in an news release. He was 78. Thomas was well known for his 1969 hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which earned him the first of five Grammy Awards. The song was inducted...
Musicknpr

Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Strokes Rock Vaccinated New Yorkers In June

A live-music world that's been showing signs of life during recent weeks is roaring into something like full speed in New York City this month. No sooner did Mayor Bill de Blasio announce advance plans for a celebratory concert to be held in Central Park this August than three noteworthy engagements popped up, one after the other: Bruce Springsteen returning to Broadway, Foo Fighters reopening Madison Square Garden, and the Strokes performing at Irving Plaza, all in June.
MoviesNPR

Rita Moreno On 'West Side Story' And Becoming The Role Model She Needed

Actor Rita Moreno never had an on-screen, Latina role model as a child. "There was no such thing then," she says. "Certainly not for little Puerto Rican girls like me." That changed when Moreno, who moved with her mother to the U.S. mainland from Puerto Rico in 1936 and spent years working as a contract player for MGM, landed her breakout role as Anita in the 1961 film West Side Story.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANGUS YOUNG Never Had Doubts About AC/DC's Ability To Continue

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young recently spoke to BBC Radio Scotland 's Billy Sloan about the band's long-awaited comeback album, "Power Up", which arrived last November. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" features AC/DC's reunited lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). Johnson and Williams both left in 2016 for health reasons; and Rudd was sidelined in 2015 with various legal issues.
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Nedra Ruffin, daughter of David Ruffin, dies of COVID-19

Nedra Ruffin, daughter of the late R&B singer and Meridian native David Ruffin of the Temptations, was described as loving, kind, sweet individual with a heart of gold. Ruffin, 58, died May 19 at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak as a result of complications from COVID-19. The Detroit resident attended Mumford...