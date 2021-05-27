2021 Charles Schwab Challenge live coverage: How to watch Round 1 on Thursday

In the modern American game, it has become fairly easy to sneak your way into the top 25 or top 30 in the Official World Golf Rankings without ever snatching any big victories. You can top-10 your way around various events, never threaten to win and elevate both your OWGR and your bank account. Jason Kokrak, who will be inside the OWGR top 25 on Monday, has done all of that over the last few years, but he's also done something that's much harder to accomplish: He has stood up to some of the best players in the world and won multiple times on a tour where winning once is astounding.