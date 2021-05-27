2021 Charles Schwab Challenge live coverage: How to watch Round 1 on Thursday

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament first known as the Colonial National Invitation has been played every year at historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, making it the longest continuous host of a PGA TOUR event. Ben Hogan, who is immortalized with a statue at the club, won five times at Colonial, including the inaugural event in 1946. Daniel Berger’s win last year also was momentous, coming in the first event after the COVID-induced hiatus. Past champions at Colonial also include Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Billy Casper, Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Price and Tom Watson. To mark this year’s special anniversary, here are the top 10 moments in the venerable history of the Charles Schwab Challenge, presented in chronological order.