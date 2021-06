Part of the fun of old buildings is revealing all the secrets they contain. In the midst of a renovation or even just exploration, you might find a dumbwaiter shaft behind a piece of wallboard, a tiny door to a secret closet, the remains of a bricked-up fireplace, or even an entire room that was once walled off for reasons unknown. Often, however, the secrets are literally right beneath the surfaces of the walls, ceilings, and floors. Start to peel up an edge, and you could uncover layer after layer of materials that have added up over time, telling a story of the building’s history.