Suozzi Announces Winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition
Congressman Tom Suozzi (D – Long Island, Queens) announced the winner and runners-up of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, a nation-wide high school art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute. The annual competition was open to all high school students living in New York's Third Congressional District. The theme for this year’s competition was: “Hope is a Beautiful Thing: How the beauty of our home, in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, gave you hope to get through the past year.”www.longisland.com