Schedule of special film screenings around Snohomish County

Everett’s Got Talent: The Historic Everett Theatre is hosting a talent contest for which video auditions must be submitted by May 21 to enter. The three categories are: 9 to 17 years old, 18 to 29 years old and 30 and older. Fans and judges will choose the top 40-50 contestants for a live contest Aug. 21 and 22 at the 118-year-old theater, 2911 Colby Ave, Everett. The winner from each age category will receive a $500 cash prize, with the overall winner receiving $1,000, as well as a front of the line passes for “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice,” “American Idol” and/or NBC’s “Little Big Shots.” Go to www.yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org for more information.