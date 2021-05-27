Schedule of special film screenings around Snohomish County
The Banff Film Festival: Historic Everett Theatre presents 2020’s virtual Banff Film Festival, an annual presentation of short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports and the environment. There are two film programs (each two hours long) available for streaming via Now! — Amber and Onyx. Tickets are $15 for one, or $28 for both programs. You have three days to watch one program; 14 days if you sign up for both. The festival is streamable through Oct. 21. Register at filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-152515. Call 425-258-6766 or go to www.yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org.www.heraldnet.com