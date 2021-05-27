Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Unlocking the Next Level of Decentralized Gaming Pt.3

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Level Three: The Future of In-Game Economies and Cartesi in the Blockchain Gaming Industry. The gaming industry has evolved at a rapid pace in recent years, with continued improvements in MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role playing games), e-sports, virtual and augmented reality all enabling the billions of gaming fanatics around the world to experience gameplay like never before.

hackernoon.com
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

282
Followers
6K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Mobile Gaming#Video Gaming#Decentralization#Digital Gaming#Online Gaming#Mobile Technology#Digital Technology#Mmorpg#Descartes Sdk#Blockchain Gaming Systems#Gaming Technology#Blockchain Gaming Models#Decentralized Systems#Decentralized Markets#Gaming Communities#Blockchain Technology#Digital Products#Traditional Developers#Leveraging Cartesi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Artificial Intelligenceparabolicarc.com

Canadarm2 and Dextre Unlock New Level of Autonomy

LONGUEIUL, Que. (CSA PR) — Having recently celebrated 20 years on the International Space Station (ISS), Canada’s iconic robotic arm is getting another boost in autonomy. Originally designed to be controlled by astronauts in space, Canadarm2 was quickly adapted for ground control in its early years. A joint CSA-NASA team of robotics flight controllers now carefully plan and execute most manoeuvres of Canada’s space robots from Houston and Saint-Hubert, Quebec.
Video Gamesarxiv.org

Decentralized Q-Learning in Zero-sum Markov Games

We study multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) in infinite-horizon discounted zero-sum Markov games. We focus on the practical but challenging setting of decentralized MARL, where agents make decisions without coordination by a centralized controller, but only based on their own payoffs and local actions executed. The agents need not observe the opponent's actions or payoffs, possibly being even oblivious to the presence of the opponent, nor be aware of the zero-sum structure of the underlying game, a setting also referred to as radically uncoupled in the literature of learning in games. In this paper, we develop for the first time a radically uncoupled Q-learning dynamics that is both rational and convergent: the learning dynamics converges to the best response to the opponent's strategy when the opponent follows an asymptotically stationary strategy; the value function estimates converge to the payoffs at a Nash equilibrium when both agents adopt the dynamics. The key challenge in this decentralized setting is the non-stationarity of the learning environment from an agent's perspective, since both her own payoffs and the system evolution depend on the actions of other agents, and each agent adapts their policies simultaneously and independently. To address this issue, we develop a two-timescale learning dynamics where each agent updates her local Q-function and value function estimates concurrently, with the latter happening at a slower timescale.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Earth Defense Force World Brothers: How to Unlock All Difficulty Levels

Earth Defense Force has historically contained five escalating difficulties, with various unlock means. While Earth Defense Force World Brothers doesn’t break from this, unlocking the difficulties is very important. Here’s how to unlock all difficulty levels in Earth Defense Force World Brothers. How to Unlock All Difficulty Levels in Earth...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Wasteland 3: Battle of Steeltown — Admin Level guide

After reaching the gates of Steeltown and encountering the refugees, you’ll go inside the complex itself. Steeltown’s Admin Level is where you’ll meet up with Abigail Markham, the administrator of the facility, as well as her assistant Benni Bianchi and various scientists. Here’s our Admin Level walkthrough and guide for Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown.
Yogavrscout.com

‘FitXR’ Just Took VR Fitness To The Next Level

This latest update introduces a new High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) studio designed to get your heart rate racing. I think it goes without saying – there’s no shortage of high-quality VR fitness games and apps available at the moment. Whether it be the professionally-curated workout regiments featured in Supernatural and FitXR or physically engaging experiences like The Climb 2, Thrill of the Fight, and Holofit, VR is proving itself to be a genuine replacement for brick-and-mortar gyms. Just ask Facebook.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

Immersive Gaming HIVE Review: A New Way to Listen in Gaming

Disclaimer: The HIVE software was provided for free for this review. Surround sound in gaming can be a surprising game changer. Being able to hear the game as though your head is in the same place as your character's is an experience on par with playing on a new graphics card. Details that you might not normally notice like a distant NPC shouting or nearby enemies inching closer from all directions are suddenly more noticeable. Effects that you might hear often like bullets whizzing past your head or the roars of enemies suddenly feel more real as they sound like they are actually where they appear.
Video Gamesgitconnected.com

Should Developers Play City Building Games?

I don’t usually play computer games because of my tight schedule, but when I do, I play strategies. I used my Easter break to try a quite popular city planning game. I immediately recognized a lot of tactics and ways of thinking I could move into my software development experience.
Video Gameszycrypto.com

Ethereum-Based Polygon Blockchain to Beget Decentralized Games Courtesy of Xaya

It will now be possible to play real-time decentralized games on the Polygon blockchain following a partnership between Polygon and Autonomous Worlds, the company behind the Xaya blockchain gaming platform. Integration of Xaya’s technology into Polygon will make it possible to build better blockchain games on the Polygon blockchain. Autonomous...
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Best Roblox FPS Games

Out of all the things people have made on Roblox, the FPS games are some of the most impressive. A good first-person shooter needs precise controls, good maps, and better guns. Somehow, the talented game designers on Roblox have achieved all of those and more. Shooters emulating everything from Call of Duty’s more popular game modes, Battlefield’s scale, and even a near-perfect recreation of Counter-Strike exist in Roblox and they're amazing.
Video Gamescoinquora.com

Xaya Adds Decentralized Gaming to Polygon

Blockchain gaming platform, Xaya, is integrating with Polygon. The integration is a result of a partnership between Polygon and Autonomous Worlds. Also, Xaya’s CHI token is now on Polygon as Wrapped CHI. Blockchain gaming platform, Xaya, is set to add decentralized gaming to the Polygon ecosystem. The development is thanks...
Softwarehackaday.com

Linux Fu: Databases Are Next-Level File Systems

It is funny how exotic computer technology eventually either fails or becomes commonplace. At one time, having more than one user on a computer at once was high tech, for example. Then there are things that didn’t catch on widely like vector display or content-addressable memory. The use of mass storage — especially disk drives — in computers, though has become very widespread. But at one time it was an exotic technique and wasn’t nearly as simple as it is today.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Learn how to build decentralized apps with this $30 blockchain bundle

In recent months, cryptocurrency has made the news thanks to some major price swings. However, the technology that powers these coins has huge long-term potential. Blockchain allows the secure transfer of data between devices without a central database. Many forward-thinking businesses are currently working on decentralized apps that utilize the technology.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Must-Know Fighting Game Terms

Every hobby, sport, or career has crazy terms that to outsiders, sound like pure nonsense, and video games are no exception. First-person shooters, RPGs, and sports games each have their lingo, but no gaming community has the widest range of terms like the fighting game community. It might be difficult...
atoallinks.com

Video Gaming Industry News – Niches The Portals Work In

Games have evolved a long way from simple arcade games to a variety of games. There are massively multiplier online games, simulation games, real time strategy games, first person shooter games, combat games, sporting games, player unknown battleground games, and more. New games and varieties are coming up regularly. Moreover, there are popular games such as Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA 21, Hitman which come in series. One or the other game development company is launching games of their genre.
Video GamesPosted by
dot.LA

How Mythical Games Hopes to Pioneer Blockchain Gaming

In-game purchases enhance the gaming experience and create profit for game developers. But what if they were also an investment for gamers?. Los Angeles-based game technology studio Mythical Games is trying to make that happen by bringing NFTs into the gaming world. As blockchain technology and the gaming industry both see a surge in interest, their combination may have been inevitable.