This guest column was written by Jackie Yenna, a member of the Southern Indiana Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, of Bloomington. For the majority of American workers, the bedrock for prosperity has and will always be organized labor. Workers coming together within the workplace — fighting for a living wage, a safe working environment and for the benefit of their families — is essential to achieving the American Dream for most working people. The economic gap between rich and poor has been increasing for decades. Income for the rich has been increasing dramatically while, adjusting for inflation, income for the poor and middle class is stagnating for some, declining for most. The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, now before the U. S. Senate, is one step to halt the growing income inequality.