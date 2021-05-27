Cancel
Real Estate

Orgeron wants 11 homebuilders involved in subdivision moratorium process

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncilman Corey Orgeron, in a seven minute screed directed at…well, himself and nine colleagues comprising East Ascension Drainage Board, opined about the moratorium against subdivisions of residential and commercial property recently proposed by President Clint Cointment. A nonsensical diatribe (at one point Orgeron blamed his lack of lucidity on low blood sugar induced by missing lunch), Orgeron proclaimed his tepid support for the moratorium. In a baffling conclusion he recommended including homebuilders to “assist us in the (moratorium ordinance) language.”

