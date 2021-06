MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant officers were commended by Titus Regional Medical Center EMS for recent lifesaving efforts. On Sunday May 16, officers responded to a residence for a medical assist. Officer Mendoza arrived at the scene and found a man lying on the ground with a large laceration to his forearm. Officer Mendoza immediately pulled his tourniquet and applied it on the individual’s arm. Officer Hill arrived on scene shortly after Officer Mendoza and assisted. The individual was later taken by EMS to the hospital.