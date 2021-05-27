Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'Aren't Hiding' Their Reunion, Bennifer 'Excited About Their Relationship': Spills Source

By Aisling O'Connor
Ok Magazine
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo secrets here! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying their time together and don't care what people have to say about it. The new flames "aren't hiding" their reunion, a source explained after they were first spotted together in April, shortly after J.Lo and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits. "Those close to them know how happy they are," the insider added of Bennifer 2.0. "They know photographers are following them, but it's not stopping them from living their lives."

okmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Bennifer 2 0#Argo#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Moving Slow: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are 'Excited To Be Together Again,' But They're 'Trying To Avoid Bennifer Mania'

Zipping between Montana and Miami, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going the extra mile to make sure the details of their romance stay as secret as possible — for now. "They're so happy and excited to be together again, but they aren't quite ready to be seen kissing in public," an OK! insider says of the duo, who kept a discreet distance when they were spotted together on May 23 at her Florida rental.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Ben Affleck welcomes Jennifer Lopez to Brentwood home

After spending the night at Jennifer Lopez’s Los Angeles home, Ben Affleck invited the beauty to his own digs in the tony Brentwood neighborhood. New photos show 51-year-old Lopez hopping out of the passenger’s side of Affleck’s Mercedes on his property. Photogs confirmed that Affleck, 48, drove, choosing to remain in his vehicle until the gate fully closed and he was out of sight.
MLBOk Magazine

Ben Affleck's Dad Addresses Bennifer 2.0, Had 'No Idea' Son Reconciled With Jennifer Lopez

Over a month after Jennifer Lopez was first spotted with Ben Affleck following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, Timothy Affleck, addressed his famous son's reunion with J.Lo. According to Timothy, the actor didn't tell his family about the former flames' rekindled relationship. "Of course I've heard of her," the 77-year-old said of the Latin superstar. "But I'd no idea about any of this."
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez Is Moving To Los Angeles To Be With Ben Affleck!

Bennfier is really crashing through these relationship milestones, aren’t they?. We suppose when you used to be engaged, like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were, you simply don’t need to operate on a typical relationship timeline. That’s how we get something like a solo romantic getaway mere weeks after J.Lo broke up with Alex Rodriguez. The “getting to know you” phase means nothing when you’re picking up where you left off!
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reunion Rumors Amid ‘Bennifer’ News?

While the entire world seems to be entranced by the possibility of a reunion between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, there’s been plenty of speculation about Affleck’s other possible reunion with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Here are some stories we’ve investigated about Garner and Affleck getting back together. Garner Ready...
Celebritieswttspod.com

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck: Ready To Live-In Together!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance became one of the news of the year. After the definitive separation of the actress and the athlete Alex Rodríguez, the news was known that she and the director of “Argo” were finally together again. The singer and the actor had one of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Excited’ For Ben Affleck To Meet Her Kids: She’s ‘Enjoying’ Their New ‘Connection’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance is heating up to the point where the ‘Booty’ singer can’t wait to introduce the ‘Batman’ star to her kids!. Jennifer Lopez‘s twins Max and Emme, 13, are the apples of her eye. So it’s no wonder how important it would be for her to introduce Ben Affleck to them after the exes continue to explore their rekindled romance. Although the meetup has yet to happen, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the the Hustlers star who revealed how “excited” J.Lo is for Ben to meet her pride and joy.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Reuters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pictured exchanging passionate kisses, apparently confirming weeks of fevered rumors that they have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago. Paparazzi photos printed in the New York Post on Monday showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez's family at Malibu's posh Nobu sushi restaurant west of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Celebritiespresseditorials.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted making out at Malibu sushi spot!

The romance and dating news of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is in the air, these days. Thus, the couple, Bemmniferleaves none of the chance to be in the spotlight. Hence, JL and Ben were recently traced kissing each other at the Malibu Sushi Spot. The couple was all indulged in their ‘celebrity romance’ with their lips locked at Nobu Restaurants.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Out During Steamy PDA-Filled Dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living like it's 2004 and it’s all on camera. On Sunday (June 13), Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were filmed kissing for the first time since rekindling their romance. During a dinner at Nobu in Malibu, the pair were seen sharing a smooth amid the 50th birthday celebration for Lopez's sister, Linda. In the shots, the pop superstar is seen pulling the actor closer to her as they sit at the table. In footage from the outing, viewers see that both Lopez's kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme, 13, were also at the event. Click here to see the shots!
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Madison LeCroy On Jen & Ben Affleck’s Reunion

Madison LeCroy On Jen & Ben Affleck’s Reunion: ‘You’re Welcome’ – Rumor has it Madison LeCroy was the woman who broke up Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Now, the Southern Charm star has jokingly taken credit for the superstar’s romantic reunion with Ben Affleck. In an interview with US Weekly,...
MLBPosted by
Amomama

A-Rod Leaves Empty Chairs at the Dinner Table after J Lo Split While Having a Meal with His Daughters

The dinner table at Alex Rodriguez's house seems to have plenty of space for someone special to arrive, as shown in the recent photo he shared on social media. On May 13, former MLB player Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself having dinner with his daughters, Natasha and Ella. But it appeared that he left three empty chairs at his dinner table.