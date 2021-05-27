Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'Aren't Hiding' Their Reunion, Bennifer 'Excited About Their Relationship': Spills Source
No secrets here! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying their time together and don't care what people have to say about it. The new flames "aren't hiding" their reunion, a source explained after they were first spotted together in April, shortly after J.Lo and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits. "Those close to them know how happy they are," the insider added of Bennifer 2.0. "They know photographers are following them, but it's not stopping them from living their lives."okmagazine.com