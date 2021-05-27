Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'Aren't Hiding' Their Reunion, Bennifer 'Excited About Their Relationship': Spills Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance is heating up to the point where the ‘Booty’ singer can’t wait to introduce the ‘Batman’ star to her kids!. Jennifer Lopez‘s twins Max and Emme, 13, are the apples of her eye. So it’s no wonder how important it would be for her to introduce Ben Affleck to them after the exes continue to explore their rekindled romance. Although the meetup has yet to happen, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the the Hustlers star who revealed how “excited” J.Lo is for Ben to meet her pride and joy.