Postgame Report: Jazz use stellar 3-point shooting to even series against Grizzlies

By Official Site of the Grizzlies
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant’s record setting night wasn’t enough to overcome the offensive explosion from the Utah Jazz, as the Memphis Grizzlies suffered a 141-129 Game 2 loss on Wednesday. Morant’s 47 points were the most by any Grizzlies player in a regular season or playoff game, as he’s scored 71 points...

www.chatsports.com
