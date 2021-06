According to Daft.ie's newly released Coastal Report 2021, properties by the coast in Ireland are now 23% more expensive than before the pandemic. The premium for properties in these coastal areas - which range from Carlingford and Rosslare on the east coast, through Kilmore Quay and Schull on the south coast to Lahinch, Renvyle and Dunfanaghy on the west coast - has grown dramatically over the last year. As a result of the increased premium a property in these coastal areas is now 23% more expensive than before the pandemic. This compares to a national average increase of just 8.7% in the same period.