Will the council support Cointment’s 12-month moratorium
One week ago President Clint Cointment introduced an ordinance envisioning “a twelve month moratorium on any future subdivision of property” to Ascension’s Parish Council. To enact the requisite ordinance requires an eight-vote (out of 11 members) supermajority. As with any idea of Cointment’s, an obstructionist contingent on the council will resist due to the source, a fact made perfectly clear by the comments by three members.pelicanpostonline.com