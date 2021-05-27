Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Monster Hunter Rise' Adds Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre in 3.0 Update

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPCOM has just released the first trailer for its 3.0 update for the massively popular Monster Hunter Rise, giving fans a closer look at what’s to come. Giving players more monsters to fight and conquer, the new update will build upon the last additions and bring on both Crimson Glow Valstrax and the Apex Zinogre. CAPCOM also says that there’ll be a new ending to the game for those who have completed the story mode, as well as new standard missions for Apex Rathalos and Apex Diablos.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Monster#Game Mode#Apex Diablos#Crimson Glow#Trailer#Story Mode#The Game#Rise#Wings#Giving Players#Companions#Ruin#Missions#Fight#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Capcom
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Ranking the Major Areas of Monster Hunter Rise

Exploration has always been a fairly significant aspect of the Monster Hunter franchise. Although the main attraction has and always will be the monster hunts, the games all feature sizeable maps with numerous secrets to uncover, and players are continually tasked with navigating these areas to find and catch up with their targets. Monster Hunter Rise is certainly no exception, and while its five major areas are somewhat unremarkable in terms of theming, they mark a major step up from previous entries when it comes to environmental traversal. The newly-introduced Wirebug mechanic, which allows players to zip across the playing field in any direction, grants an unprecedented degree of control and versatility to the movement, and the environments were built specifically to accommodate the feature. The areas in Monster Hunter Rise vastly increased the vertical playing space compared to those of prior installments, adding a whole new dimension to exploration. Some areas take better advantage of players’ newfound freedom than others, however, so it is worth ranking these levels and seeing how they all stack against one another in terms of design.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Monster Hunter Rise Exceeds Capcom’s Sales Expectations

At the gates of a new Monster Hunter Event, in which there will be news about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom has taken stock of the financial results of the last fiscal year, which ended on March 31st. The new hunters game was marketed before that date, so part of the sales has been computed during the aforementioned fiscal year. The title managed to sell 4 million copies in its first three days (more than 6 million today), a figure that has exceeded the expectations of the Japanese.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 next livestream

Capcom has recently posted on their Twitter and Facebook account their next livestream for the version 3 update of Monster Hunter Rise and more information about the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The upcoming new livestream will air on May 26, 2021 7 am PDT. Fans will be...
Video GamesGamespot

The Sold-Out Monster Hunter Rise Split Pad Pro Is Back In Stock At Amazon

Hori's Monster Hunter Rise Split Pad Pro is back in stock on Amazon. The Monster Hunter-themed gamepad has been sold out since Rise released on the Switch back in March, but it's currently available again on the online retailer at a slight discount. You'll definitely want to pick one up, as it's one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Monster Hunter Digital Event Announced for May 26

Monster Hunter Rise got its first major post-launch update last month, adding new monsters, new decorations, and much more to the game, and if Monster Hunter World was any indication, that’s just the beginning of what Capcom has planned for the game. Update 3.0 is coming as well, and we’ll be getting details on it soon enough.
Video GamesComicBook

New Apex Legends Update Adds Changes to Arenas Mode

Respawn Entertainment has released a new update for Apex Legends. This one is fairly small in the grand scheme of things, offering just two changes to the game's Arenas Mode. The mode's map rotation has now been updated to include Thermal Station, which is taking the place of Artillery. In addition to this map change, players can now obtain Treasure Packs in Arenas. According to Respawn, another map rotation will arrive in two weeks, but no details have been offered regarding the next change. Hopefully this pair of updates will prove enjoyable for Apex Legends fans in the long run!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete The Allmother in Monster Hunter Rise

The Allmother battle pits you against the two elder dragons that have been behind the Rampage in Monster Hunter Rise. We previously saw these two after defeating Thunder Serpent Narwa. Now, we’ll be facing off against both of them, but only for a brief time. The primary fight will be with the new transformation of Narwa as she becomes the Allmother. You will not be able to complete this battle until you reach HR 50.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Reminder: Monster Hunter Digital Event is fast approaching with Version 3.0 and latest news on Stories 2

Capcom has reminded Monster Hunter fans on the company’s official Twitter account that the Monster Hunter Digital Event will be taking place next Thursday, 26th May 7am PT / 3pm UK time. The company has a number of announcements to make regarding the long-running franchise including details about the substantial upcoming Version 3.0 update for the Switch timed exclusive, Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom will also be sharing more details about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin which is due to be released this summer on Switch during the digital presentation. The Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 update will require an additional 1.4GB of space on your Switch system or MicroSD card.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

15 Best Boss Fights In Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise has been out for a bit and already attained massive success, selling over six million units thus far. After its latest update added several new monsters into the mix, it seems like a good time to examine some of the best hunts in the game. Let’s take a look at 15 of them here.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest has players wearing glasses

Capcom released a new one Monster Hunter Rise event quest with the Apex Arzuros, which rewards players with the recipe to make glasses in-game. Once completed, the quest unlocks the crafting recipe for Cunning Specs, an armor that requires Wisdom Crystals to craft. It is currently available through Senri the Mailman.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Broadcast to Reveal Version 3.0 Information

An upcoming Monster Hunter broadcast will reveal more information about Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0. Additionally, more information regarding Monster Hunter Stories 2 will also be part of the broadcast. The official Capcom USA Twitter account revealed the date and time of the upcoming broadcast. Viewers will be able to watch through YouTube or Twitch. The Monster Hunter broadcast will be on May 26, 2021 at 7am PT/10am ET. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Monster Hunter Rise' Version 3.0 Adds More Monsters And New Ending

“Monster Hunter Rise” update 3.0 brings back the Valstrax and adds the Apex Zinogre. The update also adds a new ending to the main storyline. More content for "MH Rise" is planned for the next three months. The developer livestream for the “Monster Hunter Rise” Ver. 3.0 update has revealed...