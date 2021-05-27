'Monster Hunter Rise' Adds Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre in 3.0 Update

Exploration has always been a fairly significant aspect of the Monster Hunter franchise. Although the main attraction has and always will be the monster hunts, the games all feature sizeable maps with numerous secrets to uncover, and players are continually tasked with navigating these areas to find and catch up with their targets. Monster Hunter Rise is certainly no exception, and while its five major areas are somewhat unremarkable in terms of theming, they mark a major step up from previous entries when it comes to environmental traversal. The newly-introduced Wirebug mechanic, which allows players to zip across the playing field in any direction, grants an unprecedented degree of control and versatility to the movement, and the environments were built specifically to accommodate the feature. The areas in Monster Hunter Rise vastly increased the vertical playing space compared to those of prior installments, adding a whole new dimension to exploration. Some areas take better advantage of players’ newfound freedom than others, however, so it is worth ranking these levels and seeing how they all stack against one another in terms of design.