'Monster Hunter Rise' Adds Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre in 3.0 Update
CAPCOM has just released the first trailer for its 3.0 update for the massively popular Monster Hunter Rise, giving fans a closer look at what’s to come. Giving players more monsters to fight and conquer, the new update will build upon the last additions and bring on both Crimson Glow Valstrax and the Apex Zinogre. CAPCOM also says that there’ll be a new ending to the game for those who have completed the story mode, as well as new standard missions for Apex Rathalos and Apex Diablos.hypebeast.com