The BMW M4 Convertible Competition xDrive Does 0-60mph in 3.6 Seconds
Shortly after unveiling the M4 Competition model back in April, German automaker BMW has now debuted its Convertible variant. Opting for a soft-top this time round, the entire roof package weighs 40 percent lighter than that of its predecessor and can open and close in just 18 seconds. Power for the vehicle comes from the 3.0-liter inline-six S58 engine, churning out 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. This translates to a 0-60 mph time of just 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of 174 mph.hypebeast.com