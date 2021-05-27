The BMW M4 Convertible Competition xDrive Does 0-60mph in 3.6 Seconds

Now that the dust has settled on the controversial front-end of the new BMW M4, gearheads can return to drooling over technical specs and the actual capabilities of this hardcore German sports car. The M4 has only been around for a short while, but there are already whispers of a CSL version, and the bat-winged M4 GTS has also been spied cruising the streets last year. We always welcome hardcore versions of already capable sports cars, but the base M4 already comes with a bunch of race car-inspired tech, as BMW recently pointed out in a video when it compared the powertrain of the M4 with that of the race-ready M4 GT3.