Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

1-year-old girl dies after hit-and-run traffic crash, Chicago police say

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Clare Proctor
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1-year-old girl died following a hit-and-run traffic crash involving seven vehicles on the Near West Side early Thursday, according to Chicago police. Two women, 18 and 23, were double-parked in a black Toyota sedan in the 300 block of South Western Avenue at 12:02 a.m., according to an online media notification. The driver of a black Chrysler 300 was headed north on Western at a high speed when he rear-ended the Toyota, police said.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Chrysler#Accident#Car Crash#Police Cars#Passenger Cars#Passenger Vehicles#Stroger Hospital#Mount Sinai Hospital#Traffic#Paramedics#South Western Avenue#Sedan#West Side#Lost Control#Saturn#Medical Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Two Injured In Crash On Lake Shore Drive Near 31st Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — All southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have reopened near 31st Street, after two people were injured in a rollover crash Monday afternoon. Chicago Fire Department officials said one victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and another was taken to Stroger Hospital after the crash in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive at 31st Street.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Motorcyclist dies in Fulton River District crash

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday in the Fulton River District. A 38-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he crossed the center line and collided with a man driving a 2007 Suzuki, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Douglas: police

A person was killed, and another person was critically injured, in a crash Sunday night on Lake Shore Drive near Douglas on the South Side. About 7:30 p.m., a man was speeding in a vehicle southbound on Lake Shore Drive with another male passenger, when he lost control of the vehicle in the 3500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, and struck a tree, Chicago police said. The force from the crash caused the car to catch fire.
Chicago, ILwindycityevents.com

Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot dead May 17, 2021, in the 300 block of North California Avenue. | Sun-Times file. The 42-year-old was outside about 3:05 p.m. in the 300 block of North California Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a vehicle, Chicago police said. A man was fatally...
Freeport, ILWIFR

Freeport man injured after gang-related shooting near S. Chicago Avenue

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was injured after a shooting in the city Sunday night. On May 16 at approximately 9:18 p.m., Freeport police officers were sent to the area of S. Chicago Avenue and Iroquois Street for a shots fired call. During the investigation, officers learned that a 22-year-old man had been taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Freeport police.
Cook County, ILblockclubchicago.org

11-Year-Old Accused With Two Others Of Carjacking Man In Uptown, Authorities Say

UPTOWN — An 11-year-old boy is one of three people accused of carjacking a man in Uptown Saturday afternoon, police and prosecutors said. The 11-year-old is facing felony charges in juvenile court following the weekend attack in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue. John Daniels, 19, of the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, was also charged and ordered held without bail in Cook County court Monday.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Man, 57, accused of leaving hoax pipe bomb at Bryn Mawr Red Line, drawing massive police response

Prosecutors said a 57-year-old bartender and graphic artist with no criminal record left a phony pipe bomb at a bus stop next to the Bryn Mawr Red Line station earlier this month, prompting a brief halt to train service and a response by the bomb unit. James Clark, who faces a single felony charge of terrorism/false report, went before a Cook County judge on Sunday during a bail hearing ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man killed in Marynook crash: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed and another injured in a crash early Sunday in Marynook on the South Side. About 12:35 a.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Chevy Cruz south on Dorchester Avenue when he was struck by a Lexus sedan traveling east at the intersection of 83rd Street, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn: police

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The man was outside with a group of people about 12:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone, possibly inside of a silver sedan, fired shots at him, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Girl, 15, shot in Washington Park

A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday in Washington Park on the South Side. Authorities responded to the shooting about 3:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago fire officials. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was “stable but serious,” officials said.