1-year-old girl dies after hit-and-run traffic crash, Chicago police say
A 1-year-old girl died following a hit-and-run traffic crash involving seven vehicles on the Near West Side early Thursday, according to Chicago police. Two women, 18 and 23, were double-parked in a black Toyota sedan in the 300 block of South Western Avenue at 12:02 a.m., according to an online media notification. The driver of a black Chrysler 300 was headed north on Western at a high speed when he rear-ended the Toyota, police said.www.chicagotribune.com