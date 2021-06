Shopping functionality might not be what most people think of when they visit Google, but it's a big part of its business. And that was on display at I/O 2021, with the company devoting a segment of the two-hour event to features that will enhance the shopping experience across its products. In Photos, for example, Google has added a new "Search inside screenshot" Lens prompt. So say you save a photo of Steph Curry, Google Lens will try to find products that match the ones pictured in that image.