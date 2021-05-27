Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

In Most Philly Traffic Jam Ever, Crashed Truck Full of Pretzels Slows Ben Franklin Bridge

By Dan Stamm
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overturned tractor-trailer blocked multiple lanes at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia for hours Thursday morning. The big rig tipped over near Franklin Square before 4 a.m. Hours later, it continued to block three lanes of traffic as crews methodically unloaded boxes and placed them on pallets -- they even brought in a forklift to help with the removal process. Some of the boxes appeared to be of Auntie Anne's soft pretzels.

