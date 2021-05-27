Cancel
Public Health

Watch Covid experts discuss what comes next for the UK beyond the crisis

By Independent Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

With the UK set to lift all Covid restrictions in the coming weeks, The Independent invited two experts to discuss what lies ahead for the four nations and to consider what our ‘new normal’ might look like.

Health correspondent Shaun Lintern and science correspondent Samuel Lovett were joined by Dr Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the Health Foundation, and Dr Stephen Griffin, associate professor at the University of Leeds's School of Medicine, for an hour-long debate on ‘what lies beyond the Covid crisis’.

From the threat of new variants to baseline Covid measures that may need to be followed, to the stresses and strains that our under-resourced and under-staffed NHS is likely to face, along with the key lessons learned from the past 14 months, the group covered a wide range of topics.

For a catch-up, simply check out our recording of the event from Wednesday night by watching the video below

Our next free virtual event Euro 2020 – will football finally come home? is set to be held on June 9.

Sports feature writer Vithushan Ehantharajah will host the free event and will be joined by our award-winning chief football writer Miguel Delaney, senior football correspondent Melissa Reddy and northern football correspondent Mark Critchley.

The panel will discuss their favourites, dark horses and ones to watch before giving their predictions for who will triumph and lift the trophy at Wembley on 11 July.

There will be also time for questions from the audience on anything Euros related after their main discussion.

To find out more about the event and sign up click here .

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

