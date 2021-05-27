Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

The short answer is yes. Your company can indeed fire you for refusing to be vaccinated for Covid-19. Companies can and have done so in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported that some employers are using vaccinations as a condition for hiring of all new employees. The New York Times reported on a waitress who was fired after refusing to get vaccinated. And WPIX 11, also in New York, told the story of an Arkansas woman and mother of five who was fired after expressing fear about the vaccination. She claimed she has gotten sick from vaccinations in the past and didn’t want to take any chances. She was fired on the spot.