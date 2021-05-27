Cancel
Freed from lockdown alongside A Quiet Place Part II, harried mom Emily Blunt wins all the wine

By Dennis Perkins
A.V. Club
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Emily Blunt was on Jimmy Kimmel Live was some 14 months ago, just before, as she put it on Wednesday’s return to the show, “the world shut down.” Reminiscing with Kimmel, the A Quiet Place Part II star also noted that, in retrospect, doing a sketch on that episode called “A Quiet Plane,” where she’s trapped in a tiny fuselage set with 30 people wetly shushing everyone, might not have been the best idea. (Kimmel joked that the British Blunt represented the birth of the English covid variant. Which she probably was not.)

