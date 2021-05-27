Exclusive: First Merchants Bank, Northwestern Mutual among first Arlington Gateway tenants

We all know the standard financial planning tableau: The smart office containing the eminent adviser, holding the leather-bound folio of the future containing “The Plan.” The lifetime plan for financial wellness — home to the 401K, investments, etc. that will make sure the client is adequately funded over the course of their life. After a quick run through the leather book, the adviser shakes the client’s hand and sends them on their way, with a plan to “see where you are” in a year or so. They might check in occasionally, but interactions with a financial planner are generally few and far between.