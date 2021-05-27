Exclusive: First Merchants Bank, Northwestern Mutual among first Arlington Gateway tenants
A trio of companies bringing nearly 400 jobs will anchor the $100 million Arlington Gateway project set to open in the coming years.www.bizjournals.com
A trio of companies bringing nearly 400 jobs will anchor the $100 million Arlington Gateway project set to open in the coming years.www.bizjournals.com
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus