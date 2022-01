Rising Denver, Colorado-based singer/songwriter The River makes a splash on our radar with her new single “Hours.” Inspired by her own experiences, The River dives deep into her soul to deliver this heartfelt and poignant record about how relationships fail due to a lack of proper communication. She details a situation where a past lover refuses to have open communication leaving her in the dark and eventually things get murky as time progresses. The production here is sublime and crisp as each instrument stands out with clarity while The River’s commanding vocals cut through the mix with ease.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO