Let’s move on: No one was to blame for Tompkins Square hardcore concert
2021-05-27
BY CLAYTON PATTERSON | When Phil Mickelson won the PGA championship on May 23, thousands of golf fans mobbed him. It looked like a huge mosh pit for khaki-wearing Republicans. Very few masks, no social distancing. A month earlier, more than 2,000 fans of hardcore music had a mosh pit of...
Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
Actress Carol Speed has reportedly passed away at the age of 76 years old. Speed was best known for her roles in The Mack, Dynamite Brothers and Black Samson. She also appeared in NBC‘s Julia and played the lead in the 1974 film, Abby. “She will be remembered for...
Robert Breck Denny Jr., a writer and actor who guested on such series as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ratched and The Shrink Next Door and was a member of comedy troupe The Groundlings, has died. He was 34.
His family said Denny died Monday in Santa Barbara, CA, of a rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture.
After graduating from New York University with creative writing degree, Breck went into comedy writing and acting. He was a member of the Sunday Company at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, and his play Nickel Dickers won the Encore! Producer’s Award at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival.
Breck’s TV credits also...
A grim portent of the twee revival: Bill Murray is being spontaneously cheeky again. Murray was spotted by fans, video creator Nicolas Heller, and “Page Six” in Washington Square Park on Wednesday afternoon. He joined cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez in renditions of “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s poem “Dog,” and “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story. Rachel Zegler is shaking. Conspicuously present for the show were the producers of a concert doc about Mr. Murray, New Worlds, which shows Ghostbustin’-Ass Murray performing at the Acropolis in Athens. The scene (which includes housewife Carole Radziwill) was broken up by the fuzz. “The cops say we have to turn off the microphones,” Murray said. “Let’s rip this place apart!”
Right now, the California Bay Area has what may be the greatest hardcore scene in the country. Santa Cruz figureheads Gulch may be nearing the end of their run, but we’ve still got Drain, Scowl, Sunami, Spy, Field Of Flames, Lead Dream, and probably dozens of other bands out there wrecking things. Today, San Jose’s Eightfold Path have released a new EP, and it’s an absolute destroyer.
How has it been nearly 20 years since the original Joe Millionaire lied its way into the hearts of, well, millions? The show was Bachelor-esque, with the twist being that the millionaire man whose attention the women were vying for was not actually a millionaire. If the last woman standing wanted to stay with "Joe," despite the lie, the two would get to split a $1 million cash prize.
Hey, remember shows? Shows were fun. I’m glad I got to go to some of them. Shows are still happening, of course. Hardcore dutifully shut down for the worst days of the pandemic, though there were a few guerrilla events and then some grand-scale spectacles that started up sooner than a lot of people wanted. But hardcore hasn’t shut down for Omicron. Instead, it’s become an inconsistent patchwork. Some shows are still happening as planned. Some are not. Nobody’s sure whether the Omicron threat is serious enough for people to stop gathering en masse and throwing haymakers in each other’s general direction.
On December 7th, the orchestra department gathered in the SLHS Little Theater to play their annual winter concert. The program featured a variety of music from festive Christmas tunes to lyrical jazz pieces. The Concert group energetically opened the night with “An English Folksong”. The Symphonic group followed with “Still,...
Sarah Tudzin B.M. '14 is a producer, engineer, and the creative force behind the indie rock band Illuminati Hotties. Her impressive string of production and engineering credits run the gamut from indie artists including Slowdive and Pom Pom Squad to high profile projects such as the original cast recording of Hamilton. With her band, she's released three critically acclaimed albums under the Illuminati Hotties moniker, the latest of which, Let Me Do One More, came out in October 2021, and was cited as one of the best albums of the year by a number of premier music publications.
BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY CRESPO | Starting a band can be a fun project. Almost inevitably, however, maintaining the band gets messy. The fun began for MisterWives in New York City in 2012, when vocalist Mandy Lee (Amanda Lee Duffy) wanted a 1980s cover band for her birthday party. MisterWives went on to perform publicly, encouraged by many affirmations along the way, including a record deal, television opportunities, opening slots on major concert tours, a growing fan base and a wedding — Lee and drummer Etienne Bowler married.
Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...
Callin Me Maybe, our weekly interactive talk show on the Callin app, returns today at 4:30PM ET. We’ll be welcoming our colleague Tom Breihan to the show to discuss the best new hardcore and the freshly revealed Coachella lineup. Tom is the mastermind behind The Number Ones (which has...
There's been an exciting new wave of bands cropping up that connect melodic emo back to its hardcore roots, like Anxious, Koyo, and Stand Still, and if you want more of that in your life, you should check out the debut album by Florida's Method of Doubt, Staring at Patterns. It came out last month on IOU Records, following 2019's Accepting What We Know EP and a 2018 demo, and they may hail from Florida, but I hear a lot of that Silent Majority-style Long Island melodic hardcore that also infiltrated last year's Koyo and Stand Still EPs. And there's definitely some Dag Nasty and other Revolution Summer in there too, and maybe a little Turning Point too. In other words, if you like any kind of hardcore that's anthemic and melodic, this band is worth your time. Give the LP a spin below.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins has brought her music to some of the world’s great concert halls, but also to tens of thousands of others at shelters who might not have ever had the chance to hear it. The solo violinist, who performs with orchestras around the...
First, a history lesson. From the ’80s heroes Rites of Spring, to Texas Is The Reason in the ’90s, and Title Fight as recent as the ’10s, there’s a long lineage of bands reared in the hardcore punk scene eschewing the genre’s typical aggression, and creating room for melody and emotional vulnerability instead.
If you were planning to attend the Almost KISS concert at the Emporia Granada Theatre this weekend, you’ll need to make other plans. Saturday night’s concert has been postponed to April 2 because of the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers, according to the theater. Tickets purchased for Saturday night will be valid for the new concert date.
Omicron is reportedly waning, nature is healing and NYC appears to be getting back to a (new) normal, as Bill Murray has started showing up in unexpected places and doing wacky things again. On Wednesday (1/19) he gave an impromptu concert in Washington Square Park, performing “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s poem “Dog,” and “I Feel Pretty” and "America" from West Side Story, all backed by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez.
