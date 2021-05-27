Walz to announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota
In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled Thursday to announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota — where 61% of people 12 and older have received at least first doses but the pace of shots has slowed. The next 100,000 people to seek new vaccinations starting Memorial Day weekend will be eligible to select free passes to Minnesota attractions, sports, fairs and state parks, or free fishing licenses. More details will be announced by Walz in a press briefing at a state park on Thursday, but the incentive program mirrors the use of small giveaways in Maine rather than the $1 million lottery offered to new vaccine recipients in Ohio.”www.minnpost.com