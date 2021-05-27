Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Walz to announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota

By Brian Lambert
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled Thursday to announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota — where 61% of people 12 and older have received at least first doses but the pace of shots has slowed. The next 100,000 people to seek new vaccinations starting Memorial Day weekend will be eligible to select free passes to Minnesota attractions, sports, fairs and state parks, or free fishing licenses. More details will be announced by Walz in a press briefing at a state park on Thursday, but the incentive program mirrors the use of small giveaways in Maine rather than the $1 million lottery offered to new vaccine recipients in Ohio.”

www.minnpost.com
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Nashwauk, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Maine State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Glen Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Wild#Covid 19#Vaccine Doses#Ohio University#Incentives#U S Department Of State#The Star Tribune#Pizza Luce#Espn#Wnba Lynx#Ap#Essar Global#Dnr#Business Insider#Democratic#Jews#Israeli#Kstp Tv#Fox#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

CNN security guard sues Minnesota State Patrol officers over arrest, jailing

A suit to watch. The AP’s Steve Karnowski reports (via the Pioneer Press): “A Black man who worked as a security guard for a CNN crew covering protests in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death last summer is suing two Minnesota State Patrol officers, accusing them of violating his civil rights and unlawful detention, his attorneys announced Tuesday. … The lawsuit was filed in federal court last Thursday on behalf of Michael Cooper, a 64-year-old retired veteran of the Illinois State Police. … The lawsuit says Cooper was jailed even though he had a CNN press credential and a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm, and even though journalists were exempt from the curfew imposed during the unrest.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

More Minnesota employers raise wages amid struggle to hire workers

In the Star Tribune, Kavita Kumar writes: “For Jon Halper, owner of Top Ten Liquors stores in the Twin Cities, there were lots of good reasons to boost starting wages from $12 to $15 an hour. … And then, there’s the matter of finding workers. ‘It’s become very challenging to hire people in the environment we’re in,’ Halper said. … Top Ten Liquors is one of a number of companies increasing wages as they struggle to hire. Even as businesses ramp up again, the labor market still has a ways to go to heal from the pandemic with many workers still on the sidelines for various reasons. … While wages do seem to be rising more in sectors like restaurants and bars, it’s not happening across the board, said Ron Wirtz, regional outreach director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Legislators continue to meet privately to work out state budget details

Jessie Van Berkel and Briana Bierschbach write for the Star Tribune: “Minnesota lawmakers are debating how to spend $52 billion in state dollars and billions more in federal pandemic aid. They’re trying to resolve thorny policy issues including policing and election reform. And they’re doing it almost entirely in private. Since leaders adjourned the regular legislative session on May 17 with a broad outline for a budget deal, legislators have retreated to daily conversations behind the scenes ahead of an expected mid-June special session to finish the work.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota to become first state to stop separating imprisoned mothers from their newborns

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes: “Now, thanks to stories like Mason’s and a yearslong push from advocates, in July Minnesota will become the first state in the nation to stop the practice of separating mothers in prison from their newborns, instead placing them in a community-based program together for up to a year after birth. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law in May. Roughly 20 inmates each year give birth while incarcerated in Minnesota and are then separated from their babies while they finish their prison sentences. Research shows that the experience triggers higher rates of postpartum depression in mothers and severs bonding during a critical period of mental and physical development for newborns.”
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

Legislators: Prioritize funding to support the students and schools who need it most

We urge the House and Senate committee chairs to act decisively on behalf of Minnesota students who continue to be left behind academically. After a school year unlike any other, there is a familiar degree of uncertainty as Minnesota teachers, schools and districts prepare to plan for next year with the recently agreed upon budget framework of the Legislature’s education bill.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Budget deal includes several provisions left out of ‘global’ agreement signed by Walz, legislative leaders

The budget deal between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the two top leaders of the state Legislature struck two weeks ago was grandly termed a global agreement. The two-page document — signed by Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka — contained the dollar amounts each of 14 spending bills could not exceed and 10 other provisions that were part of the agreement.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Lawsuit alleges Daunte Wright shot, disabled teen in 2019

WCCO-TV reports: “A mother is suing the estate of Daunte Wright, alleging the young man killed by Brooklyn Center police last month shot her teenage son in the head two years ago, causing ‘serious, disabling, and permanent injuries.’ The lawsuit … alleges Wright ‘shot and badly injured’ Caleb Livingston in May of 2019 ….LeMay says Livingston, now 18, was once friends with Wright, but they had a ‘falling out,’ culminating with Livingstone beating up Wright in front of a group of people in May of 2019. She alleges Wright then retaliated by shooting Livingston outside a Minneapolis gas station.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Free beer offered for Minnesotans with proof of vaccination

Cheers! The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “At least 16 craft breweries and distilleries will offer free or discounted drinks over the next month as part of Minnesota’s strategy to incentivize vaccination against a COVID-19 pandemic that has caused 600,767 known infections and 7,408 deaths in the state. … The beer offers for all vaccine recipients 21 and older follow the governor’s announcement on Thursday of a ‘very Minnesota’ incentive program in which new recipients 12 and older can receive free passes to State Parks and other summer attractions. … Anyone 21 or older with proof of vaccination can receive one free or discounted drink from the participating breweries and distilleries, making the offer an incentive for new recipients but also a reward for past recipients.”
Posted by
MinnPost

Policing experiment in St. Cloud showing positive results

St. Cloud tries something different. Bloomberg’s Adam Minter reports: “In 2017, local officials embarked on a small but ambitious policing experiment that seems to be showing real results. In fact, it’s been so successful that supporters in St. Cloud — and in Washington — hope to see it become a national template. It’s called the COP House (short for Community OutPost), and from the outside it looks like a regular split-level home. Inside, it houses a small police substation and a slew of community-oriented programs, acting as a hub for local public services. When I visited last week, college students were digging a community garden in the front yard and immigrant Somali neighbors had arrived for a vaccine. Since it opened, the facility has helped to build trust between the police and the neighborhood, while driving a significant reduction in crime. ‘This is all about community engagement and building and strengthening,’ said Blair Anderson, St. Cloud’s police chief since 2012, as he led me inside. ‘And it sounds corny as hell, but it works. It absolutely works.’”
MinoritiesPosted by
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: What’s changed?

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me reflecting on what the last year has meant for Minnesotans and the rest of the country after the killing of George Floyd, the protests that followed and the first conviction of a white police officer killing a Black man in the history of Minnesota. In the memo this week, we’re talking about some highlights of the reporting on that anniversary; Rep. Pete Stauber calls Donald Trump back to Minnesota; and some drama at the southern border.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Congressional candidate accuses RNC strategist of tricking him into running for office

Bound to Lose, Bound to Win. KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports: “[Kevin Ne Se Shores] was surprised by the unsolicited call he got in June of 2020 from a man who encouraged him to run against Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MN) as a candidate for the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party. … Unknown to Shores, the man who called encouraging him to run was a Republican strategist, Kip Christianson, who at the time was on the payroll of the Republican National Committee, according to the Federal Election Commission.”