June 2, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - At $3.04, the national gas price average only increased one penny leading up to Memorial Day weekend. The majority of states saw no change to pump prices or a decline on the week. However, prices may not stay stagnant for long. For the week ending May 21, demand jumped to 9.4 million b/d—the highest reported number since early March 2020 and up nearly 30% over the same week last year, indicating motorists are filling up more frequently.