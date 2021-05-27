Headwinds: Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.

Wind turbine technology continues to evolve under new market demands—as well as an urgency to expand to further decarbonization. Ten years ago, POWER published a comprehensive article exploring the emergence of “novel—and sometimes plain wacky—designs” that were then thought of as viable alternatives to the ubiquitous three-bladed wind turbine design. In 2011, to be fair, wind power was just beginning to make its mark on energy markets. But as the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) had then noted, its future widespread uptake was still uncertain owing to concerns about its competitiveness against generation from coal, nuclear, and new sources of “cheap” gas, as well as “an assault on existing price mechanisms” in many markets that were pegged to the credit crisis and government budget shortfalls. However, the stunning growth of installed wind power over the past decade globally—from 238 GW in 2011 to 743 GW in 2020, according to GWEC—has transformed wind power into a mature and mainstream energy source that is cost-competitive with new coal and gas plants.