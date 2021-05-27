Cancel
Island Life: Stacking stones

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

Stacked stones at Honl's beach on May 20. (David Goble/Community contributor) By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Star-Advertiser's TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. To report comments that you believe do not follow our guidelines, email hawaiiwarriorworld@staradvertiser.com.

Grant-valkaria, FLvieravoice.com

Fortunate few enjoy VIP island life near Grant

Living on a sun-kissed island away from urban bustle might seem idyllic, but the idyll comes at a price. Granted, some people are happy to pay. Two such individuals are Judy and Chris Pozgar, who after a day running the Rib City barbecue restaurant in Grant, commute via boat to their home on VIP island.
Entertainmentthedolphintalk.com

Island Life…by Clint Bennetsen

Archived in the category: Featured Writers, General Info, Island Life. Finally Getting Rain On The Island Greetings from the island everyone! I hope that all of you are doing well and had a wonderful Mother’s Day with your mom, whether spending time with her in person or having a nice heavenly visit. I truly believe that for the large majority of us, our parents, and […]
Interior Designdesiretoinspire.net

Stunning stone

“Good design is in the layers of detail and the intention behind those details. It evolves. I love walking into a home, time and time again, to discover something new — a story yet to be told.”. Rustic yet sophisticated, beautifully curated with a minimalist earthy colour palette it is...
HobbiesRecycled Crafts

How to drill into pebbles and stones

I have been doing a lot of rock painting but I bet it might be cool to turn some of these into charms for a necklace. This tutorial on how to drill into stones and pebbles is very detailed and full of lots of good info. If you are looking to make some rock charms pop on over to the blog Eternal Tools for a very detailed tutorial on how to drill into rocks to make pendants.
Lifestylenewsverses.com

The New Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Embraces the Circle of Island Life

WHY IT RATES: Making its model debut within the archipelagic vacation spot, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands opens with 100 ultra-luxurious visitor villas, whose minimalist design is meant to mirror the cyclical stream of island life and attracts upon many components of its incomparable pure environment. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Affiliate Author.
Hawaii StateVelo News

Robin Carpenter takes Mauna Loa KOM on Hawaii

Cyclists, apparently, are not good at beach vacations. On a recent trip to the big island of Hawaii with his family, Rally Cycling’s Robin Carpenter wanted to do a big training ride. He plotted out a route from where he was staying in the island’s western hub of Kailua-Kona to the slopes of the massive Mauna Loa volcano and back — a ride of about 145 miles and nearly 14,000 feet of climbing.
Waipio, HIWest Hawaii Today

Island Life: Big smile

A tiki statue is seen in Waipio Valley. (Dawn Tinker/Community Contributor)
AnimalsWest Hawaii Today

Island Life: Don’t feed the nene

A nene, Hawaii's state bird, pauses to look at the photographer at Hapuna beach park on May 13. (Reiko Sekine/Community contributor)
Kilauea, HIWest Hawaii Today

Island Life: Starry night

The Kilauea eruption is seen in February from Kilauea Caldera Overlook. (Kristin Uini/Community Contributor)