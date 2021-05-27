Cancel
Report: ‘Variants of concern’ now make up majority of COVID cases in state

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 variants now account for a majority of virus cases in Hawaii, according to a new report released Wednesday by the state Department of Health. “Variants of concern now make up more than 90% of the genomes sequenced by our lab,” said State Laboratories Division Director Dr. Edward Desmond in a news release. “We detected our first variants in January, and in just four months they have replaced the original COVID-19 lineages as the COVID we find most often.”

www.westhawaiitoday.com
