Experts during this week’s AHPA Botanical Congress discussed why practices, and values, up and down the supply chain need to change, all the way down to the consumer. When buying raw materials such as herbs and botanicals, are you taking into consideration where the material came from and the people responsible for harvesting it? Ensuring sustainability from an agricultural or environmental perspective is one thing, but what of the sustainability of labor? This was the overarching theme from the final session of the American Herbal Products Association’s (AHPA; Silver Spring, MD) 9th Botanical Congress: “Maintaining a Sustainable Supply Chain.” Speakers discussed the challenges facing the botanical supply chain, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact they’ve had not only on the market but on the growers themselves.