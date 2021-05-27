Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

European Commission Approves €8.4 Million Aid to Support Bulgarian Tour Operators

ftnnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission has approved an approximately €8.4 million (BGN 16.5 million) Bulgarian scheme to support tour operators affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The measure was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework. The support will take the form of direct grants and will be used by the beneficiaries to...

ftnnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Member State#Beneficiaries#European Operators#State Aid#The European Commission#Bgn#Eu State#Tfeu#Bulgarian Scheme#Tour Operators#Direct Grants#Beneficiary#Liquidity#Trips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkfgo.com

EU Commission approves 10 billion euro German pandemic state aid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Friday a 10 billion euro German scheme to compensate companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak, the EU executive said. The compensation period will depend on whether restrictions are in place in the period between 16 March 2020 and 31 December...
Public Healthcms-lawnow.com

COVID-19: European Commission authorises fourth Italian aid to Alitalia

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Alitalia has received three grants of EUR 296 million in compensation from the Italian State for the damage suffered respectively from 1 March to 15 June 2020, from 16 June to 31 October 2020 and from 1 November to 31 December 2020 as a result of government travel restrictions imposed by Italy and other destination countries to limit the spread of COVID-19. These aids were approved by the Commission in decisions of 4 September 2020, 29 December 2020 and 26 March 2021 (see our articles of 26 January 2021 and 22 April 2021).
Economykfgo.com

EU Commission to borrow 80 billion euros in 2021 to finance recovery

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is set to borrow about 80 billion euros ($97.76 billion) this year in long-term bonds to finance the European Union’s plan for economic revival after the pandemic, the EU executive said in a statement on Tuesday. The Commission said the borrowing, to begin later...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

EU Policy-Makers Give Expert Advisers More Say on Green Finance Rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will allow its environmental advisers greater scope to critique the bloc's sustainable finance rules, after some advisers said it had disregarded science to win a political compromise on which investments to label as green. The Commission in April published its "sustainable finance taxonomy", a...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Lithuania to launch EU Digital COVID Certificate on June 7

Riga [Lithuania], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The European Union (EU)'s Digital COVID Certificate will become available in Lithuania as of Monday, a health official said at a news conference Wednesday. Deputy Health Minister Zivile Simonaityte told reporters that Lithuania's Center of Registers planned to start issuing the certificate via the national...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

European Union says vaccination certificates to begin use on July 1

The European Commission has announced that vaccinated people should no longer be required to be tested or quarantined when traveling from one EU country to another. The Commission also recommended a gradual easing of travel restrictions as the COVID-19 vaccination programs pick up pace. The Commission is urging that people...
Public Healthgodsavethepoints.com

Europe Clarifies “Vaccination Proof” For Travelers This Summer

The big news is already out there: the European Union plans to allow people from other countries to enter for travel this summer, including from places like the United States, Israel and UK. It’s all wonderful, but the details are kind of important, and they’ve been relatively scant, particularly when...
Businessnewsnetnebraska.org

How will the recovery fund be financed? 80 billion EU bonds on the way

The economic recovery funded by recovery fund. The European Union Commission has, in fact, announced the issuance of joint bonds as of this year, with the aim of increasing the resources for grants and loans to countries under next generation. Almost 80 billion of bondsor the issuance of joint debt...
InternetShareCast

European Commission opens antitrust probe into Facebook

The European Commission is set to open a formal probe into Facebook’s alleged anti-competitive practices in classified advertising. According to the Financial Times, Facebook has received at least three rounds of questions from EU officials. The inquiries include questions on whether the social network is distorting the classified ads business by promoting its Marketplace services for free to its users.
Energy Industrytalkofthesound.com

Public Service Commission Approves Sale Of Indian Point

ALBANY, NY — The New York State Public Service Commission approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power facility to Holtec International subsidiaries. The PSC approved a negotiated agreement by the State of New York, County of Westchester, local governments, Public Utility Law Project, Riverkeeper, Entergy, the former owner of Indian Point, and Holtec, which provides for the transfer of the nuclear power facility to Holtec for a swift, complete and safe decommissioning and site remediation. The long-term trajectory ensuring the State’s greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets are met remains on track. Indian Point’s closure has been anticipated by State energy planners for more than a decade and the plant’s continued operation was therefore not included in the State’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction plans. New York State generators must continue to comply with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative’s carbon cap, ensuring the region’s emissions will continue to decline after Indian Point closes.
Politicscbia.com

Workers' Compensation Commission Operational Suspension Ends in June

Gov. Ned Lamont’s suspension of non-critical Workers’ Compensation Commission operations during the coronavirus pandemic will end in early June. Lamont’s Executive Order 7K, issued in March 2020, suspended all non-critical commission operations and associated requirements. Commission deadlines that will return include:. All statutory filing deadlines waived by the executive order...
Businessmountainviewtoday.ca

Town of Didsbury's $11.6 million operating budget approved

DIDSBURY - Town council approved the 2021 operating budget -- which calls for total expenditures of $11,640,764 -- during the May 19 council meeting. The budget calls for total tax support of $4,727,454, a 1.10 per cent increase over 2020. Coun. Erhard Poggemiller made the motion to approve the 2021...
Politicseuropeanwesternbalkans.com

European Parliament and Council reach agreement on €14 billion IPA III

BRUSSELS – The European Parliament and the Council agreed yesterday on the new Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance (IPA III), with a total budget of over €14 billion, for the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework period. The political agreement will be converted into the final legal text of the Regulation, still subject...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Hundreds arrive on planes from Delhi and Mumbai on day one of Biden's Indian travel ban as Air India cancels major NYC route amid worst COVID surge the world has seen with 30,000 deaths a day

Hundreds of people arrived in America from Mumbai and Delhi on Tuesday, the first day of Biden's ban on travel for non US citizens from India, to escape the world's worst COVID surge. Biden's ban applies to non-US citizens but permanent US residents, their family members and some others -...