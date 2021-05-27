Cancel
Kodo Raises $8.75 Mn In Seed Round From Brex, Y-Combinator, Goat Capital And Others

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Corporate card startup Kodo announced on Thursday that it has raised $8.75 million in Seed capital from a slew of investors that include Brex, Goat Capital, Pioneer Fund, and other Silicon Valley investors. Kodo was part of the winter 2021 batch of Y-Combinator. It was launched in 2019 with the mission of putting a Kodo corporate card in the hands of every founder in India.

