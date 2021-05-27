Kodo Raises $8.75 Mn In Seed Round From Brex, Y-Combinator, Goat Capital And Others
Corporate card startup Kodo announced on Thursday that it has raised $8.75 million in Seed capital from a slew of investors that include Brex, Goat Capital, Pioneer Fund, and other Silicon Valley investors. Kodo was part of the winter 2021 batch of Y-Combinator. It was launched in 2019 with the mission of putting a Kodo corporate card in the hands of every founder in India.