ROCCAT has continuously proven time and time again that they know how to make great gaming accessories. Despite never owning anything other than a single ROCCAT headset, I’ve become a pretty big fan of the brand as they continue to offer up accessories that aren’t just eye-catching, but performance-forward as well. With the new Kone Pro mouse (and its wireless counterpart – the Kone Pro Air) officially out on the market I was curious just how it would perform next to its competition and my current mouse as well. Without giving too much away at the hop, it’s pretty darn impressive.