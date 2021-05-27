Masks still required at Hunt County Courthouse

Anyone entering the Hunt County Courthouse will still be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing.

The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution for another two weeks. But County Judge Bobby Stovall explained the wearing of masks is still mandated at the courthouse even though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order May 17 prohibiting the state’s local governments, including counties and school districts, from issuing mask mandates as a way of protecting people from COVID-19.

Stovall said that during those occasions when the courts inside the courthouse, including the 196th and 354th District courts and the County Courts At Law are conducting sessions such as jury trials, the masks will still be required.

The mandate was under the direction of the Office of Court Administration and 196th District Judge Andrew Bench, the county’s Administrative Judge.

“His orders are not subject to the governor’s orders,” Stovall said. “It is a separate branch of government.”

Stovall said the commissioners court is under the direction of the governor’s orders and masks are optional and are no longer required when the court is in session at the Auxiliary Courtroom on Johnson Street.

“Unless there are hearing an Attorney General or CPS case in here,” Stovall said, in which case the masks would still be required.

County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray recommended the commissioners extend the county’s three-page resolution until the June 8 meeting and maybe once more after that.

“I think we are getting closer to not having to do this for any sort of emergency purposes,” Ray said.