Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

Walk, cookouts included in Memorial Day observances

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbsAz_0aD6NluT00

Herald-Banner Staff

A long walk across the United States in support of veterans and first responders will be among several activities in Greenville and Hunt County during the Memorial Day holiday.

Most of us will have a three day weekend and the sale of fireworks is also part of the holiday.

• The East Coast Relay of the “Carry The Load” walk is scheduled to return to Hunt County during the Memorial Day weekend. It is the seventh year Carry The Load has come through Greenville on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The event was conducted virtually in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in Hunt County, the relay is scheduled to stop on the morning of May 29 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and County Road 3201 in Campbell; at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3507 FM 499; at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Farmers Market; with a rally planned at 4 p.m. at Gibson Automotive, 2600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville. The trek will continue on to the Pilot Travel Center in Caddo Mills and eventually on to Dallas for an event on Monday. Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States. Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org.

• The Red, White and Blue BBQ Festival is scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday at I-30 Dragway, 5326 FM 1565 in Caddo Mills. Ruck Up Charities Inc. has three days of activities planned, including grudge match drag races on Friday; a bbq competition, live bands and a fireworks show on Saturday and a car and bike show on Sunday. Admission to all of the events are free. Parking will be $25 per car load or $10 per motorcycle.

• A free Memorial Day Cookout is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by the Veterans in Christ Ministry of Ridgecrest Baptist Church of Commerce. The event at 711 Culver Street in Commerce will include food and refreshments and a movie. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP in order for the church to prepare for a head count by calling 903-274-07-2 or by email at uavguy@yahoo.com

• The American Legion Otho Morgan Post 17, 4509 Moulton Street in Greenville, will have a Memorial Day flag ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday. Additional information is available by calling the post at 903-455-1717.

• All federal, State of Texas, Hunt County and City of Greenville offices will be closed Monday. Most banks will be closed, as will the U.S. Postal Service, with no mail delivery scheduled. The Senior Center Resources and Public Transit/The Connection, will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday. The business offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Monday and will reopen for regular hours Tuesday.

• Sales began Wednesday at fireworks stands across the county and will continue through midnight on Memorial Day Monday. The Hunt County Commissioners Court passed a resolution in 2019, authorizing the annual sale of fireworks, by permit holders, to the public in celebration of Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day. But it doesn’t mean everyone in the county will be able to legally shoot off fireworks. The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face stiff fines for each offense.

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
95
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Society
Hunt County, TX
Government
Greenville, TX
Government
City
Caddo Mills, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Greenville, TX
Society
County
Hunt County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Independence Day#San Jacinto Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Cookout#Free Parking#Street Parking#Fireworks#Car Parking#Campbell#Gibson Automotive#The Pilot Travel Center#The Carry#Carrytheload Org#Ruck Up Charities Inc#State Of Texas#The U S Postal Service#Greenville Farmers Market#Memorial Day Monday#Greenville Offices#Organizers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice i...

Prescott, Deceased, were issued on May 5, 2021 under Docket No. 18853 pending in the County Court at Law No.1 of Hunt County, Texas, to. Administrator. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as. follows:. Brittany Marie Prescott, Administrator of the. Estate of Robert...
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY ...

IFB 20-21-13 Sealed bids addressed to Purchasing Agent, City of Greenville, Texas will be received at the office of. the Purchasing Agent, 2821 Washington Street, Greenville, Texas, until 3:00 pm on May 28, 2021 , to furnish all labor and materials and. perform all work necessary to complete the:. 2021...
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Greenville's first liquor store opens

Greenville now has its first liquor store since local voters approved them in November 2020. A Fossil Creek Liquor Store opened Friday morning in the Town South Shopping Center on Wesley Street. The 3,000 square foot store will be one of 13 Fossil Creek Liquor Store locations in Texas. Several...
Beaumont Enterprise

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Posted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Lone Oak, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Greenville Today: Interview with Lone Oak ISD Superintendent Janee Carter

On Tuesday, Lone Oak Independent School District Superintendent Janee Carter was the guest on Greenville Today, and she shared some of the innovative things the school district is working on, including the implementation of a four-day school week. A graduate of Lone Oak High School, Carter went to Texas A&M...
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

National Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony scheduled

The lives of all 11 peace officers from Hunt County who have been killed in the line of duty will be remembered this next weekend during a special ceremony in Greenville. The local observance of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, 2801 Stuart Street in Greenville.
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
waxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Registration scheduled for Tools For School

The current school year still has a few more weeks left, but registration has been scheduled for the upcoming Tools For School event. Online registration for Tools For School is scheduled May 17-28 and is expected to assist students in in grades Kindergarten – 6th grade for the 2021-22 school year.
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
myrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.