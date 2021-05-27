Walk, cookouts included in Memorial Day observances

Herald-Banner Staff

A long walk across the United States in support of veterans and first responders will be among several activities in Greenville and Hunt County during the Memorial Day holiday.

Most of us will have a three day weekend and the sale of fireworks is also part of the holiday.

• The East Coast Relay of the “Carry The Load” walk is scheduled to return to Hunt County during the Memorial Day weekend. It is the seventh year Carry The Load has come through Greenville on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The event was conducted virtually in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in Hunt County, the relay is scheduled to stop on the morning of May 29 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and County Road 3201 in Campbell; at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3507 FM 499; at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Farmers Market; with a rally planned at 4 p.m. at Gibson Automotive, 2600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville. The trek will continue on to the Pilot Travel Center in Caddo Mills and eventually on to Dallas for an event on Monday. Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States. Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org.

• The Red, White and Blue BBQ Festival is scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday at I-30 Dragway, 5326 FM 1565 in Caddo Mills. Ruck Up Charities Inc. has three days of activities planned, including grudge match drag races on Friday; a bbq competition, live bands and a fireworks show on Saturday and a car and bike show on Sunday. Admission to all of the events are free. Parking will be $25 per car load or $10 per motorcycle.

• A free Memorial Day Cookout is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by the Veterans in Christ Ministry of Ridgecrest Baptist Church of Commerce. The event at 711 Culver Street in Commerce will include food and refreshments and a movie. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP in order for the church to prepare for a head count by calling 903-274-07-2 or by email at uavguy@yahoo.com

• The American Legion Otho Morgan Post 17, 4509 Moulton Street in Greenville, will have a Memorial Day flag ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday. Additional information is available by calling the post at 903-455-1717.

• All federal, State of Texas, Hunt County and City of Greenville offices will be closed Monday. Most banks will be closed, as will the U.S. Postal Service, with no mail delivery scheduled. The Senior Center Resources and Public Transit/The Connection, will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday. The business offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Monday and will reopen for regular hours Tuesday.

• Sales began Wednesday at fireworks stands across the county and will continue through midnight on Memorial Day Monday. The Hunt County Commissioners Court passed a resolution in 2019, authorizing the annual sale of fireworks, by permit holders, to the public in celebration of Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day. But it doesn’t mean everyone in the county will be able to legally shoot off fireworks. The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face stiff fines for each offense.