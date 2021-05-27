Cancel
Politics

Perreira appeals fire chief selection, says process wasn't 'fair and transparent'

West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acting fire chief who was passed over for the permanent position is appealing the Fire Commission’s selection process. Deputy Fire Chief Robert Perreira had served as acting chief following former Chief Darren Rosario’s retirement Nov. 1. The Fire Commission chose Battalion Chief Kazuo Todd as the new chief. Todd was sworn in April 15, and Perreira retired from the department April 30.

