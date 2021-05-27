Cancel
EU, Japan back Olympics Games as symbol of global unity

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS/TOKYO (Reuters) – The European Union and Japan agreed on Thursday that they favoured Tokyo’s hosting of the Olympic Games this year, despite concerns over the influx of athletes and officials as Japan battles of fourth wave of infections. “We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo...

Public HealthMedicalXpress

Japan opens mass vaccination centres ahead of Olympics

Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres on Monday in a bid to speed up a cautious COVID-19 inoculation programme with just two months until the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics. The two military-run centres in Tokyo and Osaka will administer thousands of shots daily, initially to elderly residents of the cities,...
Advocacyindustryglobalnews24.com

CANCELLATION OF TOKYO OLYMPICS PROTEST CONTINUES STRONG IN JAPAN

Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics protest continues strong in Japan. The IOC and Tokyo Olympic organizers start three days of virtual meetings from Wednesday. Around 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association called for the Olympics to be canceled. The association warned of a possible collapse of Japan's medical system.
CoronavirusPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Are Olympics in Japan in Jeopardy?

TOKYO (AP) — Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide — twice the number of those in hospitals — must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care. Some see the crisis Osaka as a warning for what could happen to the rest of the country at a time when officials — and the world — are focused on the Olympics. Officials insist the Games in July will be safe and orderly even as a state of emergency spreads to other parts of Japan and a growing number of citizens call for a cancellation.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Japan's 11th hour COVID Olympics nightmare

With just 65 days until the Olympics, Japan's COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates are providing legitimate cause for concern. Why it matters: The country's seven-day average of new cases surpassed 6,000 for five straight days last week, just barely trailing its worst surge to date, back in January. Vaccines: Japan's...
Sportsinvesting.com

Olympics-Most Japan firms say Games should be cancelled or postponed

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either cancelled or postponed, a Reuters survey found, underscoring concerns that the Games will increase coronavirus infections at a time when the medical system is under heavy strain. With just nine weeks to go before the Games, states of...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

‘A symbol of hope’: The fragile story of the Olympic Refugee Team

As the smell of burnt petrol curdled in the air, Asif Sultani held his breath and waited for the next wave to break overhead. Stranded in the Indian Ocean, petrified and nauseous, he watched blearily as grown men wrestled with children for lifejackets and families divvied up their last boiled eggs, the sulphur melding into the fumes. For days, he had seen nothing but sea and sky; day and night; just shades of blue and black but for the faces, all illuminated by the whites of their eyes, that same look of panic. From the moment Sultani had set foot on...
TechnologyPhandroid

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition announced for Japan

If there is one thing that Samsung has managed to successfully do over the years is collaborate with a bunch of companies to create special editions of their phones. The latest collaboration is with NTT Docomo in which Samsung has taken the wraps off the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition.
CoronavirusNew Scientist

Japan wants to use the Olympic games to promote hydrogen to the world

DESPITE a surge in covid-19 cases, Japan is doggedly pushing ahead with its preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games. In January, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said they should continue as “proof of human victory against the coronavirus”. But there is another reason too: Japan wants to use the events to showcase its efforts to become a “hydrogen society” and to inspire other countries to join it.
Travelinvesting.com

Olympics-Japan sees no Games impact from U.S. travel advice

TOKYO (Reuters) -Top Japanese officials said on Tuesday they did not expect a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan due to coronavirus concerns to affect the Tokyo Olympics - less than two months away - and that U.S. support for the Games was unchanged. The U.S. State Department's "Do Not...
Premier Leaguepakistanchristian.tv

Japan has assured the United States that it will maintain “close contact” in the Olympic Games

Indianapolis, INFox 59

Japan pushes to vaccinate the elderly before Olympics begin

Japan pushes to vaccinate the elderly before Olympics begin. Main Street development is breaking ground in Speedway. Indianapolis Housing Agency to give $1.5 million to help the homeless. The debate surrounding Indiana's minimum wage continues. George Floyd's family visits Washington D.C. Biden and Putin to meet at summit next month.
SportsClick2Houston.com

Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

TOKYO – Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics.
Public Healthhawaiitelegraph.com

Japan firms overwhelmingly support delaying Olympics

Some 70 percent of Japanese firms said they are in favor ofcancelling or delaying the Tokyo Olympics as it could cause coronavirus casesto spike. Japan is currently battling a surge in infections, which has created a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas. 3. With the Games...
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

Japan Newspaper Sponsoring Olympics Joins Cancellation Chorus

Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper, an official Tokyo Olympics sponsor, called for the Games to be cancelled on Wednesday, in the latest sign of opposition less than two months before the opening ceremony. The call comes with public opinion in Japan firmly against holding the Games this summer, and after prominent...
SportsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Japan Flips Out After Olympics Chief Says ‘Sacrifices’ Must Be Made for Games

The imminent Tokyo Olympics is already hugely unpopular in Japan—but two top Games officials have managed to make it much, much worse. On Saturday, as calls grow ever louder for the Games to be postponed or canceled altogether due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach showed incredibly poor judgement by reportedly saying: “The athletes definitely can make their Olympic dreams come true. We have to make some sacrifices to make this possible.” The “sacrifices” comment came a day after John Coates, an IOC vice president, reportedly said the Games will “absolutely” go ahead regardless of what happens with Japan’s coronavirus situation. Doctors in Japan’s second biggest city, Osaka, warned of a “system collapse” on Monday after a massive surge in cases, and recent polling showed more than 80 percent of people in Japan are opposed to the Games.