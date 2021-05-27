Cancel
Congress & Courts

Former Host Jon Stewart Promotes Bill for Veteran Health Care

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
Former talk show host Jon Stewart is pushing for increased health benefits for veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, he joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill who introduced the new bill.

It would create an efficient VA review process for vets who have 23 respiratory illnesses and cancers related to burn pits and airborne hazards.

If the bill passes, it would provide health care for 3.5 million veterans.

