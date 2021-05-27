Cancel
Marshfield, MA

At the Marshfield Drive-in: The silence is still golden in 'A Quiet Place' sequel

Patriot Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe frightening thing about “A Quiet Place Part II” is its timeliness, arriving as it does in a discombobulated world defined by people forcibly sequestered in bubbles. And as we now slowly emerge from our wood-and-brick cocoons to do things — like go to the multiplex — the Abbott family is also venturing out of its cloister, albeit with slightly higher stakes in the form of vicious alien creatures. As you can imagine, the family’s emergence doesn’t go well. There’s no vaccine to ward off auditory predators.

