PayPal to allow users to move cryptocurrency to third-party wallets

US fintech giant PayPal has announced it's planning to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency holdings on its platform and move them to third-party wallets. "We want to make it as open as possible, and we want to give choice to our consumers - something that will let them pay in any way they want to pay," Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Paypal's general manager of blockchain, crypto and digital currencies, said on Wednesday at CoinDesk's Consensus 2021 conference.