Dogecoin soars on Coinbase Pro adoption. Ethereum/Bitcoin spread moving higher. News that Coinbase Pro will allow trading in Dogecoin from tomorrow (June 3) sent the meme-inspired coin sharply higher as traders begin to price in the added liquidity and potential buying interest from a new pool of investors. Coinbase Pro accounts will be able to transfer their Dogecoin holdings into their professional accounts’ if liquidity measures are met’ according to a company blog post. Coinbase Pro is geared towards the more active trading accounts compared to the normal Coinbase account.