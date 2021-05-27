Cancel
San Diego, CA

First clinical trial to assess Alzheimer's gene therapy receives $5 million

By sdcnews
sandiegocountynews.com
 12 days ago

(Newswise)–The National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded a grant expected to total $5 million over five years to the University of California San Diego School of Medicine to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of gene therapy for treating Alzheimer's disease (AD) or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition that often precedes full-blown dementia.

sandiegocountynews.com
